Arsenal defeat Everton comfortably to catch up with Manchester City

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Arsenal defeat Everton comfortably to catch up with Manchester City

In the 8th round of the English Premier League, London's Arsenal hosted Liverpool's Everton at home and secured a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Thanks to this success, Mikel Arteta's side reached 21 points and moved up to 2nd place in the league table. Manchester City, who have the same number of points, Manchester Cityremain in 1st place only due to a superior goal difference. Everton remain in 9th place with 10 points.

A match where defenders scored: How did the game unfold?

The Londoners took full control from the opening minutes and capitalized on set-pieces:

  • Early goal from Konsa: In the 7th minute of the game, Ezri Konsa opened the scoring (1-0);

  • Gabriel seals it: In the second half, specifically in the 68th minute, Brazilian central defender Gabriel Magalhães scored the hosts' second goal, effectively deciding the outcome of the match (2-0);

  • Confident control: Everton failed to create any serious threats at the 'Gunners' goal throughout the match and were forced to return home empty-handed.

Match report:

English Premier League. Round 8

Arsenal — Everton 2-0

  • Goals: Konsa 7, Magalhães 68.

  • Arsenal: Raya, White, Konsa, Gabriel dos Santos, Lewis-Skelly (Calafiori, 68), Merino (Guimarães, 68), Eze (Zubimendi, 80), Rice (Dowman, 80), Madueke, Ødegaard, Gyökeres (Havertz, 68).

  • Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Mykolenko (Hackney, 74), Tarkowski, Rohl, Johnson (Dibling, 72), Armstrong, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall (Alcaraz, 86), George, Barry.

ArsenalEvertonManchester CityMikel ArtetaGabriel Magalhães
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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