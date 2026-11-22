Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts after the hard-fought 2:2 draw against Newcastle in the English Premier League. The Spanish manager emphasized that his team had every opportunity to secure a big win but dropped two crucial points due to their own mistakes.

“We boosted the opponent's confidence ourselves”

According to Arteta, the “Gunners” were completely dominant in the first half, but a gross error in a simple situation changed the script of the game:

“I feel like we dropped two points today. We played brilliantly in the first half and operated at a completely different level. Our combinations in beating the opponent's press were very good. The score should have been 2:0, 3:0, or even 4:0, but it didn't happen. We boosted the opponent's confidence ourselves. We gifted them a goal. We lost the ball during a throw-in and left their winger unmarked.” — Mikel Arteta

Second-half inaccuracies and David Raya's injury

The head coach noted that Newcastle did not change tactically after the break; rather, the numerous inaccurate passes from Arsenal players played into the opponent's hands. Furthermore, the injury to the team's starting goalkeeper, David Raya, who had to leave the pitch, is a serious concern for the Londoners:

“I don't think Newcastle changed their game significantly at halftime. They just started acting much more effectively. We, on the other hand, made too many inaccurate passes and gave the opponent confidence. In football, confidence is one of the most important factors, especially when playing in such a great atmosphere. I don't know the status of Raya. It's clear from the fact that he had to leave the pitch that the situation is not good. We will conduct an MRI scan today or tomorrow to determine the severity of the injury.”

Analysis of the Arsenal — Newcastle (2:2) match

Metrics Details and Arteta's analysis Competition and result English Premier League — Arsenal 2:2 Newcastle 1st half dominance Enough chances for a 3:0 or 4:0 scoreline through combination play and breaking the press Main error Loss of possession during a throw-in and leaving the winger open 2nd half problem Increase in inaccurate passes and lack of precision in scoring the 3rd goal Personnel loss Goalkeeper David Raya injured (MRI scan pending)

In your opinion, how will Arsenal's tendency to lose big leads in such important matches and the potential injury of David Raya affect the title race?

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