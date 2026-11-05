Confident victory in Prague: Arsenal defeats Slavia and climbs to 3rd place in the UCL

In the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League, London club Arsenal visited Slavia in the Czech capital, Prague. The "Gunners," who decided the fate of the match in the first half, secured an important 2-1 away victory.

Thanks to this result, Mikel Arteta's team has further strengthened its position in the overall tournament standings.

First-half dominance and a late consolation goal

The "Gunners" started the match with fast and sharp attacks:

Madueke's early goal: In the 9th minute of the game, Noni Madueke accurately targeted the hosts' goal, putting the English side ahead — 0:1;

Second strike from Gyökeres: In the 38th minute, Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres showcased his skill, doubling the lead on the scoreboard (0:2);

90th-minute response: Having increased defensive caution in the second half, Arsenal conceded a goal at the end of the match. In the 90th minute, Filip Novak managed to narrow the gap, but it was not enough to save the hosts from defeat — 1:2.

Match record and lineups:

Competition: UEFA Champions League, Matchday 4;

Score: Slavia (Czech Republic) — Arsenal (England) — 1:2;

Goals: Novak (90) — Madueke (9), Gyökeres (38);

Slavia: Domchak, Vlchek (Konechni, 61), Golesh, Zima, Kubyak, Suleyman (Chytil, 46), Sturm, Ayaosi (Jurasek, 71), Moses (Chaloupek, 81), Sadilek, Novak;

Arsenal: Raya, White (Timber, 78), Konsa (Mosquera, 62), Gabriel, Hincapié, Madueke (Dowman, 90+3), Zubimendi, Merino, Rice, Eze (Solis, 62), Gyökeres (Ødegaard, 78).

Climbing the tournament table

After the important away victory in Prague, Arsenal reached 10 points and climbed to 3rd place in the overall table, taking a major step toward a direct qualification for the playoff stage.

Slavia, which fought worthily, remains in 34th place in the table with 1 point after 4 rounds.