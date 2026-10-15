"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced

Fans expected an uncompromising and evenly matched battle from the UEFA Champions League encounter between Manchester City and PSG. However, three goals scored by the visitors in the very first half shocked everyone at the stadium. Gross errors in the defensive line of the "Citizens" not only formalized the team's second defeat of the season but also put an end to their 8-match winning streak.

If Ferran Torres had converted his penalty, the scoreline could have looked even more dreadful for the Englishmen. The reigning Champions League winner clearly showed City who the real master of the pitch is today.

After the match, the influential Euro-Football publication analyzed the fixture in detail, rating Enzo Maresca's men on a 10-point system and identifying the three weakest players of the evening.

Manchester City — PSG match: Three lowest-rated players

1. Abduqodir Khusanov — 3.0 points

One of City's main defensive problems manifested on the flanks. According to the publication's experts, it was in this zone that Khusanov seemed to forget he needed to keep track of his opponent:

Due's freedom: It was hard to explain why the Parisian winger Désiré Doué was left completely free in almost every attack. When he received the ball, a massive open space appeared in front of him, which led to the first goal;

Mistake on the second goal: Later, the exact same picture repeated — Doué, unmarked near the penalty area, delivered the ball to his teammate and became the assist provider for the second goal;

Positional issues: Abduqodir lost his zone on several occasions, left the backline exposed, and made 5–7 serious positional errors throughout the match.

2. Marc Guéhi — 3.0 points

Interestingly, the coach was in no rush to substitute the players who faced the most criticism in the central defense:

Passive actions: After the score became 0-3, Maresca rested other leaders, but Marc Guéhi was left on the pitch;

Dembélé and Akliouche's goals: Throughout the match, Guéhi distanced himself from the ball and reacted passively to the opponent. Ousmane Dembélé easily created a situation under Guéhi's conditional "press" and scored the second goal. Later, Akliouche scored the fourth goal in the exact same fashion.

3. Gianluigi Donnarumma — 3.0 points

The Italian goalkeeper's actions also failed to save the team from a difficult situation:

Delayed reaction: It seemed he tried to soften the blow a bit after Torres missed his penalty, but he was late in crucial moments;

Mistakes at the near post: In the situation with the fourth goal, Donnarumma failed to cover the near post against shots from Doué and Dembélé;

Negative statistics: Vitinha's long-range shot was also not overly difficult for the goalkeeper. According to specialists' calculations, his "saves" index dropped into the negative, and four conceded goals became another heavy blow to his status.

Enso Maresca's team is required to draw the right conclusions from this defeat and immediately eliminate the chaos in the defensive line; otherwise, City could face even greater losses in the decisive part of the season.