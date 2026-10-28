Arteta's sensational statement: What caused Arsenal's elimination from the competition?

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Arteta's sensational statement: What caused Arsenal's elimination from the competition?

In the Round of 16 of the English League Cup, one of the tournament's top favorites, London's Arsenal, unexpectedly lost to the modest Fleetwood, a representative of the country's fourth division (League 2), and exited the tournament early. The match, which ended in a 1-1 draw after regular time, saw the hosts prevail 5-3 in the penalty shootout.

Following the sensational upset, Mikel Arteta, the manager of the "Gunners," spoke to Sky Sports in an interview, detailing the match events and the mental state within the team.

"I have no complaints about the players": Arteta defends the team's attitude

The Spanish manager did not hide that the defeat caused a state of shock, but stated that he had no doubts about his players' commitment:

  • Praise for Fleetwood and deep sorrow: "First of all, I congratulate Fleetwood for reaching the next round. They achieved this based on their capabilities. For us, this is a very sad day";

  • Responsibility and hard work were there: "I have no complaints about the players' attitude toward the game. I didn't see a single player who didn't fulfill the required tasks at this level. There was no problem with commitment, hard work, or the desire to win";

  • Not anger, but deep disappointment: "It's not about a lack of respect for the game. Otherwise, I would be standing here furious. I am disappointed, we are all disappointed. We must always defend the club's badge with dignity."

Why did dominance not turn into victory? Key factors

The following aspects contributed to the defeat of the Londoners, who controlled the ball throughout the match:

  • Countless missed opportunities: Arsenal had more possession and constantly fired shots at the opponent's goal, but failed to convert the created chances in time to avoid the penalty lottery;

  • The ruthless law of cup matches: "In cup competitions, the chances of teams often equalize, especially when the opponent takes the lead. We gave them almost no chances throughout the match, but small details decided everything";

  • Historical account of the game: While Loupalo-Bi scored in the 21st minute to put Fleetwood ahead, Viktor Gyokeres equalized in the 50th minute. However, in the penalty shootout, luck was entirely on the side of the lower-league representative.

As Mikel Arteta emphasized, the quality of play shown was not reflected in the score, and this failure showed that it is time for the Londoners to draw serious conclusions ahead of their upcoming matches in the English Premier League and the Champions League.

ArsenalFleetwoodMikel ArtetaEnglish League Cup
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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