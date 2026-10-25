Abrorbek Sharipov was disqualified in the 3rd round and exited the competition

An unexpected and controversial result was recorded for the Uzbekistan national team at the World Boxing U-19 Youth World Championships, held under the auspices of the international organization World Boxing in Budva, Montenegro.

In the quarterfinal bout for a semi-final ticket and guaranteed medals in the weight category up to 80 kilograms, our compatriot Abrorbek Sharipov competed against his Russian opponent Prokhor Startsev.

The decisive 3rd round and the referee's strict decision

Although the uncompromising fight in the ring was fierce and fast-paced, the outcome of the match did not even reach the point calculation:

Impact of warnings: As rule violations increased during the fight, the ring referee expressed objections against the Uzbek boxer several times;

Disqualification: In the 3rd round, the referee issued a third official warning to Abrorbek Sharipov and, in accordance with the tournament regulations, immediately stopped the match and disqualified our compatriot (removed him from the competition);

Medal lost: As a result, Prokhor Startsev celebrated an early victory, advanced to the semi-finals, and secured at least a bronze medal. Sharipov, on the other hand, was deprived of prize places and concluded his participation in the championship.

Scale of the World Boxing U-19 World Championships

This ongoing competition in the rings of Budva has brought together the world's future boxing stars: