Zulfiqor Adhamjonov defeats Ukrainian opponent to secure World Championship medal

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Zulfiqor Adhamjonov defeats Ukrainian opponent to secure World Championship medal

The Uzbekistan national team took another successful step at the World Boxing U-19 World Boxing Championships, currently underway in Budva, Montenegro, under the auspices of the World Boxing international organization.

Defending the honor of our country in the weight category up to 70 kg, promising boxer Zulfiqor Adhamjonov competed against his Ukrainian opponent Aleksandr Kravchenko in the quarterfinals and achieved a brilliant victory.

4:1 judges' decision and guaranteed medal

The quarterfinal match, considered one of the most crucial stages of the competition, took place at an intense and uncompromising pace:

  • Fierce battles: Both boxers demonstrated an open and aggressive fight over three rounds, showing active aggression in the ring;

  • Adhamjonov's advantage: The Uzbekistan boxer's precise strikes, correct choice of distance, and retention of the initiative decided the fate of the bout;

  • Judges' decision: At the end of three rounds, the judges recorded Zulfiqor Adhamjonov's victory with a score of 4:1;

  • Semifinal berth: Thanks to this important triumph, our compatriot secured a semifinal ticket and guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

Details of the World Boxing U-19 World Championship

The world's most talented young athletes are competing in the rings of Budva:

  • Competition dates: The tournament is taking place in Montenegro from October 16–27, 2026;

  • Number of participants: A total of 474 young boxers from 69 countries around the world are participating in the competitions;

  • Weight categories: The bouts are taking place in a total of 20 weight categories — 10 divisions each for boys and girls.

Zulfiqor AdhamjonovWorld BoxingYouth World Boxing ChampionshipBudva
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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