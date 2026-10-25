Muxtasar Aliyeva defeats Russian Tishkova to secure World Championship medal

The Uzbekistan national team has officially achieved another significant success at the World Boxing U-19 World Boxing Championships held under the auspices of the international organization World Boxing in Budva, Montenegro.

Competing for our country's honor in the weight category up to 48 kilograms, talented female boxer Muxtasar Aliyeva fought against Russia's representative Alina Tishkova in the quarter-finals and secured a convincing victory.

Unanimous judges' decision and guaranteed medal

The three-round bout, which decided the semifinal ticket and guaranteed tournament medal, was completely dominated by our compatriot:

Course of the fight: Muxtasar Aliyeva demonstrated precise punches, high speed, and technical superiority throughout the three rounds, leaving her Russian opponent almost no chance;

Unanimous victory: At the end of the clash, all judges unanimously awarded the victory to Aliyeva;

Medal secured: Thanks to this triumph, our compatriot advanced to the semifinals of the World Championship, securing at least a bronze medal;

Opponent left without a prize: Russian Alina Tishkova dropped out of the medal race and had to end her participation in Budva at the quarter-final stage.

Briefly about the World Boxing U-19 World Championship

The current competition is considered one of the largest and most prestigious global tournaments in the world of youth boxing: