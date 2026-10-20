Sensation in the ring: Uzbek boxer knocks out his Kazakh opponent from the tournament

·98·Sport
Sensation in the ring: Uzbek boxer knocks out his Kazakh opponent from the tournament

Another principled clash between the Uzbek and Kazakh boxing schools took place at the U-19 World Boxing Championship held under the auspices of World Boxing in Budva, Montenegro.

In the Round of 32 in the weight category up to 75 kilograms, Sukhrob Rahmatullayev, a member of the Uzbekistan national team, stepped into the ring against skilled Kazakh leather-glove master Amir Ramazan.

Absolute dominance in the ring: A convincing 5:0 victory

In the three-round bout filled with fierce and intense punches, the Uzbek athlete demonstrated complete dominance:

  • Initiative from the first round: Rahmatullayev accurately controlled the distance and managed to break through his opponent's defense using fast and powerful combinations;

  • Unanimous decision of the judges: At the end of the bout, all side judges unanimously awarded the victory to our compatriot Sukhrob Rahmatullayev with a score of 5:0;

  • Ticket to the next round: Thanks to this important success, the Uzbek boxer advanced to the next stage of the world championship, while Kazakhstan's Amir Ramazan prematurely left the race for medals and the championship title.

World Boxing World Championship: Competition scope and facts

This prestigious competition organized in Budva is identifying future Olympic stars:

  • Age category and scope: This competition is organized for boxers under 19 (U-19), starting on October 16 and lasting until October 27;

  • Number of participants: A total of 474 top athletes from 69 national federations around the world are competing for prize-winning places in the tournament.

This bright victory by Sukhrob Rahmatullayev worthily continued the triumphant steps of our national team at the world championship.

Sukhrob RahmatullayevAmir RamazanWorld Boxing U-19 ChampionshipBudva
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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