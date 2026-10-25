Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·48·Sport
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle. Kick-off: 25 October, 19:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Crystal Palace starting lineup: 44. Benitez W., 6. Canvot J., 5. Disasi A., 18. Kamada D., 25. Khalaili A., 14. Mateta J., 11. McNeil D., 3. Mitchell T., 10. Pino Y., 26. Richards C., 20. Wharton A. (captain).

Crystal Palace substitutes: 33. Chilwell B., 28. Doucoure C., 29. Guessand E., 19. Hughes W., 8. Lerma J., 31. Matthews R., 30. Mingueza O., 9. Nketiah E., 24. Osorio D.

Crystal Palace head coach: Sage P.

Newcastle starting lineup: 21. Hornicek L., 11. Barnes H., 33. Burn D. (captain), 37. Dedic A., 3. Hall L., 7. Joelinton, 23. Murphy J., 6. Nico, 10. Osula W., 5. Schar F., 28. Willock J.

Newcastle substitutes: 8. Bamba A., 4. Botman S., 19. Elanga A., 1. Pope N., 41. Ramsey J., 14. Steur S., 12. Thiaw M., 17. Toure B., 9. Wissa Y.

Newcastle head coach: Jaissle M.

Live report0-1 LIVE
480-1
Goal! William Osula (Newcastle United) adds another one to his tally.
46
The break is over and the second half is about to begin.
45+2
The first half of today's match has come to an end.
45+1🟨
Paul Tierney shows a yellow card to Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) for a foul.
45
1 minute of added time has been given.
43
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) crosses into the box, Axel Disasi gets to it, but Lucas Hornicek rushes off his line in time to clear the danger.
41
Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) tried to find a teammate's head inside the box, but the cross was too strong. The ball went out of play, and Crystal Palace will restart with a goal kick.
39
Crystal Palace seem to be finding their rhythm and are controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.
37
Lewis Hall (Newcastle United) showed too much aggression while trying to get past his opponent, and the referee blew the whistle for a foul.
36🟨
Nico (Newcastle United) receives a yellow card for a rough foul.
34
Newcastle failed to make the most of the corner kick, and the defenders cleared the ball away.
32
Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) commits a foul, and Paul Tierney immediately awards a free kick.
30
Dan Burn (Newcastle United) gets to the end of a great cross into the box and heads it just wide of the right post. The ball goes out of play for a Crystal Palace goal kick.
29
Lukáš Horníček showed great anticipation to snuff out the danger as Anan Khalaili (Crystal Palace) tried to reach a cross from outside the box. The ball goes out for a goal kick to Newcastle.
26
Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) receives the ball inside the box and shoots, but a defender makes a brilliant block.
25
Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) takes a shot, but it is brilliantly blocked by a defender.
24
The ball delivered from a medium-range free kick by Newcastle was blocked by one of the defenders.
24
Anass Salah-Eddine (Crystal Palace) committed a hard foul and Paul Tierney blew his whistle. Free kick given to Newcastle.
21
Dwight McNeil's (Crystal Palace) cross found no one and the attack fizzled out.
19
Axel Disasi (Crystal Palace) commits a foul, and Paul Tierney hesitates not to blow the whistle.
17
Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) delivers a cross into the box, but it fails to reach any of his teammates and the defenders clear the danger.
16
Newcastle's long-range free-kick was blocked by one of the defenders.
14
Newcastle keep possession with short passes and one-twos.
12
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box, but the ball went just wide of the left post. The ball went out of play, and the Newcastle goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.
12
Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) received a great pass that could have put him in a good position, but the defenders cleared the danger in time.
9
William Osula (Newcastle United) hits a powerful shot towards goal, but a defender blocks it bravely.
7
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) received an accurate pass near the edge of the penalty area and shot. His inaccurate shot went just past the left post. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded for Newcastle.
4
Crystal Palace took a corner kick, but thanks to the defenders' solid play, the scoring chance was cleared.
4
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is furious with his follow-up shot, directing it straight into the goalkeeper's gloves. That should have been an easy goal! The referee points to the corner flag, and Crystal Palace will take a corner.
3
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) delivered the ball into the box from a free kick, but the defenders cleared the danger.
3
Crystal Palace will look to make the most of a dangerous free kick near the touchline.
2
Nico (Newcastle United) is penalized for a foul. Paul Tierney saw the incident clearly and blew his whistle.
1
The match has just started.
19:00
The players are on the pitch, and Newcastle gets the match underway.
19:00
Today's match referee will be Paul Tierney.
19:00
In the match details, you can check out the team lineups before the game starts.
19:00
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our live text commentary! The starting lineups will be announced shortly, so sit back and get ready to enjoy the game.
Crystal PalaceNewcastlePremier League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryNewcastle vs Aston Villa: Lineups and Live Text Commentary17 October 20:17Coventry vs Newcastle: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryCoventry vs Newcastle: Lineups and Live Text Commentary12 October 22:34Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryBrighton vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary18 October 16:52Besiktas vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryBesiktas vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary22 October 22:50Lyon vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLyon vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary15 October 20:33Who will face each other in the revamped Europa League stage?Who will face each other in the revamped Europa League stage?28 August 18:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran