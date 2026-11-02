Newcastle vs Everton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Newcastle vs Everton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Newcastle vs Everton. Kick-off: 3 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Newcastle starting lineup: 21. Hornicek L., 11. Barnes H., 33. Burn D. (captain), 37. Dedic A., 19. Elanga A., 3. Hall L., 7. Joelinton, 6. Nico, 10. Osula W., 5. Schar F., 28. Willock J.

Newcastle substitutes: 8. Bamba A., 4. Botman S., 23. Murphy J., 1. Pope N., 41. Ramsey J., 14. Steur S., 12. Thiaw M., 17. Toure B., 9. Wissa Y.

Newcastle head coach: Jaissle M.

Everton starting lineup: 1. Pickford J., 45. Armstrong H., 11. Barry T., 4. Branthwaite J., 8. Dewsbury-Hall K., 37. Garner J., 19. George T., 16. Mykolenko V., 15. O'Brien J., 34. Rohl M., 6. Tarkowski J. (captain).

Everton substitutes: 24. Alcaraz C., 20. Dibling T., 58. Graham B., 30. Hackney H., 22. Johnson B., 5. Keane M., 2. Maitland-Niles A., 23. Norgaard C., 12. Travers M.

Everton head coach: Moyes D.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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