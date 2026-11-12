7 defeats in 10 rounds and bottom of the table: English club announces sensational resignation

London's Crystal Palace football club has announced via its official website that it has terminated its cooperation with head coach Pierre Sage ahead of schedule. The team's poor run in the Premier League forced the management to make such a drastic decision.

Pierre Sage's resignation and early season results

The French specialist took charge of the team in June 2026, replacing Oliver Glasner. However, during his tenure, the Londoners' performance failed to click. Since the start of the current season, Crystal Palace has suffered 7 defeats in the EPL and achieved only 2 victories.

"The club expresses its gratitude to Pierre and his coaching staff for their work and wishes them success in their future endeavors. Information regarding the appointment of a new head coach will be provided in the near future," the club's official statement reads.

Club indicators and statistics Data Coach resignation Pierre Sage (Crystal Palace) Results in the current season 7 defeats, 2 victories in 10 rounds Points accumulated 7 points Position in the EPL standings 20th place (last position)

What lies ahead for the club?

Having collected only 7 points after 10 rounds of the English Premier League, Crystal Palace is currently occupying the lowest position in the standings — 20th place. The management is expected to introduce a new experienced coach soon to lead the team out of the danger zone.

In your opinion, which specialist would be a suitable candidate to lead Crystal Palace out of the crisis? Leave your thoughts in the comments!