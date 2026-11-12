7 defeats in 10 rounds and bottom of the table: English club announces sensational resignation

1 min read52
7 defeats in 10 rounds and bottom of the table: English club announces sensational resignation

London's Crystal Palace football club has announced via its official website that it has terminated its cooperation with head coach Pierre Sage ahead of schedule. The team's poor run in the Premier League forced the management to make such a drastic decision.

Pierre Sage's resignation and early season results

The French specialist took charge of the team in June 2026, replacing Oliver Glasner. However, during his tenure, the Londoners' performance failed to click. Since the start of the current season, Crystal Palace has suffered 7 defeats in the EPL and achieved only 2 victories.

"The club expresses its gratitude to Pierre and his coaching staff for their work and wishes them success in their future endeavors. Information regarding the appointment of a new head coach will be provided in the near future," the club's official statement reads.

Club indicators and statistics

Data

Coach resignation

Pierre Sage (Crystal Palace)

Results in the current season

7 defeats, 2 victories in 10 rounds

Points accumulated

7 points

Position in the EPL standings

20th place (last position)

What lies ahead for the club?

Having collected only 7 points after 10 rounds of the English Premier League, Crystal Palace is currently occupying the lowest position in the standings — 20th place. The management is expected to introduce a new experienced coach soon to lead the team out of the danger zone.

In your opinion, which specialist would be a suitable candidate to lead Crystal Palace out of the crisis? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport