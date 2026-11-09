What was Iraola unhappy about after the victory over Crystal Palace?

In an exciting match within the 10th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool secured a confident 3-1 away victory over Crystal Palace.

Against the backdrop of failures in European competitions and a demanding away schedule, Merseyside manager Andoni Iraola attended the post-match press conference, where he discussed the value of the important win, goalkeeper Alisson's heroics, and his dissatisfaction with the penalty awarded in the final minutes.

Tough travels and Alisson's decisive save

The head coach emphasized how difficult it was for the team to recover mentally after the defeat in Europe:

Reaction after the defeat: "After the loss in Turkey, this victory was essential for us. We returned late from a difficult flight on Thursday and immediately played another away match. Finding a way to get three points in such challenging stadiums is always important";

First-half intrigue: "The first half was very open and intense, with both teams creating good opportunities. At such a moment, Alisson's save proved decisive for the outcome of the match. Opening the scoring before the break gave us a psychological advantage."

"Even at 3-0, it wasn't easy": The sting of the last-minute penalty

Despite the team's tactically perfect performance in the second half, a minor lapse in the final minutes did not fail to affect the coach's mood:

Game control: "In the second half, we were much more confident in defense and took full control. Even though the score reached 3-0, the match was never easy";

Breaking the 'clean sheet': "I am a bit disappointed with the penalty awarded against us in the final minutes. Although it didn't directly affect the result, it is very difficult and important to finish such matches with a 'clean sheet' without conceding a goal."

Tournament table after the 10th round of the EPL: Leaders and the race

After this victory, Liverpool solidified its position in the group of leaders:

Position Club Points Status / Standing 1 Arsenal 27 Tournament leader 2–3 Chasers 21–22 In the title race 4 Liverpool 18 Firmly in the top four

While Arsenal continues to lead absolutely with 27 points, Liverpool, having collected 18 points, remains in fourth place, continuing an uncompromising fight for the Champions League zone for next season.