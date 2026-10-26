A goal and an assist from Douglas Luiz: Juventus defeat Lecce away

·61·Sport
A goal and an assist from Douglas Luiz: Juventus defeat Lecce away

In the 8th round of the Italian Serie A, Turin's «Juventus» club was a guest of «Lecce» away and secured a confident and important 2:0 victory.

The Turinese decided the fate of the match in the very first half and significantly improved their position in the standings thanks to this victory.

Douglas Luiz's benefit and two shots in the first half

The main hero of the match, Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, directly participated in both of his team's goals:

  • Minute 29 (Opening goal): In a quick and well-organized attack, Weston McKennie converted a pass from Douglas Luiz with an accurate shot, putting the guests ahead (0:1);

  • Minute 41 (Second goal from Luiz): Near the end of the first half, Douglas Luiz himself accurately targeted the opponent's goal, cementing the Turinese' advantage (0:2);

  • Discipline and red card: In the final seconds of the match (minute 90+4), Lecce defender Gaspar, failing to control his nerves, received his second yellow card and was sent off.

Standings: Juventus rise to 7th place

These earned three points increased the Turinese' chances in the battle for the European qualification zone:

  • «Juventus» in 7th place: After this victory, the «Old Lady» brought her number of points to 14 and rose to 7th place in the championship standings;

  • «Lecce» remained in 12th place: The hosts have 9 points and occupy the 12th position in the standings.

Match sheet:

Serie A. Round 8

«Lecce» — «Juventus» 0:2

October 25, «Via del Mare» Stadium

  • Goals: Weston McKennie 29, Douglas Luiz 41.

  • «Lecce»: Falcone, Fatah (Monteiro, 46), Ngom, Gabriel (Ndaba, 60), Veiga, Gallo, Gaspar, Geubbels (Esteban, 71), Kaba (Siebert, 46), Maleh, Ndri (Gandelman, 86).

  • «Juventus»: Vicario, Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí, Gatti, Cambiaso (Cabal, 68), Douglas Luiz (Sarr, 83), McKennie (Alaybeghovic, 90), Koopmeiners, Woltemade, Kolo Muani (Boga, 68).

  • Yellow card: Gaspar 77.

  • Red card: Gaspar 90+4.

JuventusLecceItalian Serie ADouglas Luiz
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lecce vs Juventus: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLecce vs Juventus: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryYesterday 20:56Udinese vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryUdinese vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary18 October 14:34Massimo Mauro: If Douglas Luiz ran more, he would be ideal for JuventusMassimo Mauro: If Douglas Luiz ran more, he would be ideal for Juventus19 August 16:15Douglas Luiz rejects Everton offer and chooses to stay at JuventusDouglas Luiz rejects Everton offer and chooses to stay at Juventus6 August 23:18A "sensation" in Serie A: Lazio routs Juventus away and catches up with InterA "sensation" in Serie A: Lazio routs Juventus away and catches up with Inter19 October 06:51Juventus vs Lazio: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryJuventus vs Lazio: Lineups and Live Text Commentary18 October 23:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester