A goal and an assist from Douglas Luiz: Juventus defeat Lecce away

In the 8th round of the Italian Serie A, Turin's «Juventus» club was a guest of «Lecce» away and secured a confident and important 2:0 victory.

The Turinese decided the fate of the match in the very first half and significantly improved their position in the standings thanks to this victory.

Douglas Luiz's benefit and two shots in the first half

The main hero of the match, Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, directly participated in both of his team's goals:

Minute 29 (Opening goal): In a quick and well-organized attack, Weston McKennie converted a pass from Douglas Luiz with an accurate shot, putting the guests ahead (0:1);

Minute 41 (Second goal from Luiz): Near the end of the first half, Douglas Luiz himself accurately targeted the opponent's goal, cementing the Turinese' advantage (0:2);

Discipline and red card: In the final seconds of the match (minute 90+4), Lecce defender Gaspar, failing to control his nerves, received his second yellow card and was sent off.

Standings: Juventus rise to 7th place

These earned three points increased the Turinese' chances in the battle for the European qualification zone:

«Juventus» in 7th place: After this victory, the «Old Lady» brought her number of points to 14 and rose to 7th place in the championship standings;

«Lecce» remained in 12th place: The hosts have 9 points and occupy the 12th position in the standings.

Match sheet:

Serie A. Round 8

«Lecce» — «Juventus» 0:2

October 25, «Via del Mare» Stadium