Lecce vs Genoa: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Lecce vs Genoa. Kick-off: 1 November, 22:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Lecce starting lineup: 30. Falcone W., 25. Gallo A., 28. Gorter O., 14. Maleh Y., 99. Monteiro J., 11. Ndri K., 79. Ngom O., 5. Siebert J., 9. Stulic N., 44. Tiago Gabriel, 17. Veiga D.
Lecce substitutes: 1. Bleve M., 32. Borbei A., 2. Dembele A., 22. Esteban P., 7. Fatah A., 8. Fofana S., 16. Gandelman O., 18. Jean G., 77. Kaba M., 3. Ndaba C., 31. Scott E.
Lecce head coach: Di Francesco E.
Genoa starting lineup: 1. Bijlow J., 77. Ellertsson M. E., 92. El Shaarawy S., 32. Frendrup M., 10. Junior Messias, 27. Marcandalli A., 18. Osmajic M., 5. Ostigard L., 25. Traore H. J., 22. Vasquez J., 71. Wiafe S.
Genoa substitutes: 4. Amorim, 8. Baldanzi T., 29. Colombo L., 16. Drameh C., 3. Ehizibue K., 14. Klisys L., 11. Meichtry F., 2. Mitaj M., 34. Otoa S., 31. Puczka D., 20. Sabelli S., 39. Sommariva D., 97. Sow D., 99. Stolz F., 9. Vitinha.
Genoa head coach: De Rossi D.
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