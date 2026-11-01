Lecce vs Genoa: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+5 We've reached halftime.

45+5 Lecce's joy was short-lived as referee Matteo Marchetti disallowed the goal after a VAR review for handball.

45+3 Nikola Krstović (Lecce) received a brilliant pass, went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and coolly slotted the ball into the net.

45 2 minutes added to the game.

45 The corner kick taken by Lecce was well dealt with by Justin Bijlow (Genoa).

42 The number of shots on target by both teams is currently 8:6.

40 Goal! Youssef Maleh (Lecce) takes the free kick from outside the box, the ball deflects off a defender and finds the net, leaving goalkeeper Justin Bijlow helpless. 1:2.

40 Lecce has been awarded a free kick near the edge of the penalty area.

33 Matteo Marchetti could not ignore the foul by Youssef Maleh (Lecce) and blew his whistle.

29 The signal must have reached the referee's watch, confirming the ball crossed the goal line.

29 Junior Messias (Genoa) received a brilliant pass inside the box and went one-on-one with the keeper. He slotted it into the bottom left corner. Goal!

25 Antonino Gallo (Lecce) stepped up to take the corner, but the ball went straight to the defenders.

23 Lecce had a chance to score from a corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

23 Olaf Gorter (Lecce) received a clever pass and fired from mid-range. It looked like it was heading for the bottom right corner, but Justin Bijlow had other ideas and made a brilliant save.

21 40:60 – ball possession.

15 Lecce is showing excellent team play, controlling the ball with many short passes. If they want to find a gap in the defense and score, patience is the key factor.

11 Goal! Milutin Osmajic (Genoa) scores easily from close range to make it 0:1. Junior Messias provided a brilliant assist.

10 Lecce failed to capitalize on the corner kick, defenders cleared the ball to the other side of the pitch.

6 A Genoa player made his run too early and the referee blew for offside.

2 Samuel Vasquez (Genoa) committed a foul, and Matteo Marchetti blew the whistle to signal the infringement.

1 The first half has just begun.

22:01 The players are on the pitch and Genoa kicks off.

22:00 Matteo Marchetti has been appointed as the referee for today's match and will do his best to officiate fairly and avoid mistakes.

22:00 Match: Lecce - Genoa. Score: -. Commentary: We now know the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.