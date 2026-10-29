Frosinone vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Frosinone vs Lecce. Kick-off: 29 October, 22:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Frosinone starting lineup: 22. Palmisani L., 14. Calo G., 3. Calvani G., 16. Cichella M., 7. Ghedjemis F., 17. Kvernadze G., 30. Monterisi I. (captain), 20. Oyono A., 9. Raimondo A., 10. Schmid R., 71. Terzic A.
Frosinone substitutes: 25. Akpoguma K., 5. Amey W., 11. Birligea D., 89. Bobcek T., 79. Bracaglia G., 2. Cittadini G., 91. Desplanches S., 34. El Azzouzi A., 74. Fayed O., 40. Fini S., 70. Hasa L., 73. Masini P., 12. Pisseri M., 90. Tchato E., 24. Zerbin A.
Frosinone head coach: Alvini M.
Lecce starting lineup: 30. Falcone W. (captain), 25. Gallo A., 16. Gandelman O., 69. Geubbels W., 14. Maleh Y., 99. Monteiro J., 3. Ndaba C., 79. Ngom O., 5. Siebert J., 44. Tiago Gabriel, 17. Veiga D.
Lecce substitutes: 1. Bleve M., 32. Borbei A., 2. Dembele A., 22. Esteban P., 7. Fatah A., 8. Fofana S., 28. Gorter O., 18. Jean G., 77. Kaba M., 11. Ndri K., 31. Scott E., 9. Stulic N.
Lecce head coach: Di Francesco E.
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