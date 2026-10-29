Frosinone vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·30·Sport
Frosinone vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Serie A: Frosinone vs Lecce. Kick-off: 29 October, 22:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Frosinone starting lineup: 22. Palmisani L., 14. Calo G., 3. Calvani G., 16. Cichella M., 7. Ghedjemis F., 17. Kvernadze G., 30. Monterisi I. (captain), 20. Oyono A., 9. Raimondo A., 10. Schmid R., 71. Terzic A.

Frosinone substitutes: 25. Akpoguma K., 5. Amey W., 11. Birligea D., 89. Bobcek T., 79. Bracaglia G., 2. Cittadini G., 91. Desplanches S., 34. El Azzouzi A., 74. Fayed O., 40. Fini S., 70. Hasa L., 73. Masini P., 12. Pisseri M., 90. Tchato E., 24. Zerbin A.

Frosinone head coach: Alvini M.

Lecce starting lineup: 30. Falcone W. (captain), 25. Gallo A., 16. Gandelman O., 69. Geubbels W., 14. Maleh Y., 99. Monteiro J., 3. Ndaba C., 79. Ngom O., 5. Siebert J., 44. Tiago Gabriel, 17. Veiga D.

Lecce substitutes: 1. Bleve M., 32. Borbei A., 2. Dembele A., 22. Esteban P., 7. Fatah A., 8. Fofana S., 28. Gorter O., 18. Jean G., 77. Kaba M., 11. Ndri K., 31. Scott E., 9. Stulic N.

Lecce head coach: Di Francesco E.

Live report LIVE
1
Antonio Raimondo (Frosinone) crossed into the box for Fares Ghedjemis, but Wladimiro Falcone came off his line in time to clear the danger.
1
We're underway, today's match has just started.
22:33
The players have taken the field and the match is about to begin. Lecce will kick off.
22:30
Rosario Abisso has been appointed as the referee for today's match.
22:30
The starting lineups for both teams are out, you can check them now.
22:30
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the upcoming match. We will try to bring you the events on the pitch as accurately as possible. Enjoy the game.
FrosinoneLecceSerie A
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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