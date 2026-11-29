46 The players are back out for the second half, which is about to get underway.

45+3 The first half has just ended.

45+1 1-0 Nico Paz (Como) scores a stunning free kick from the edge of the box, curling it perfectly inside the right post. A truly world-class strike.

45 The fourth official indicates 2 minutes of added time.

45 It looks like Zeki Celik (Juventus) has been sent off for that tackle. Maurizio Mariani won't tolerate that and blows for a foul. Como will take a free kick near the touchline.

44 Lucas Da Cunha (Como) swings the corner into the box, but the defence is alert and clears the danger.

44 Nico Paz (Como) tries to break away, but a defender clears the ball. It's out of play. Como will have a corner kick.

41 Trevoh Chalobah (Como) goes for goal, but his shot is blocked by a defender and poses no threat.

39 Nico Paz (Como) overhits his cross to the back post, failing to find a teammate.

36 Alex Valle (Como) is unable to continue due to injury and is being replaced by Kaiki.

35 Luis Milla (Como) is forced off through injury. Cesc Fabregas brings on Samuele Ricci.

34 Nick Woltemade (Juventus) pounces on a loose ball in the box but fires just over the bar. What a chance!

33 Yan Couto (Como) latches onto a through ball and fires a shot towards the bottom right corner, but Guglielmo Vicario makes a comfortable save.

29 Luis Milla (Como) goes for the rebound with a long-range effort, but it's way off target and sails over the bar.

29 Yan Couto (Como) tries to chip the ball into the box for a teammate, but a defender reacts brilliantly to make the interception.

23 Nico Paz (Como) tries to chip the ball into the box, but a defender makes a timely interception.

23 The flag is up against Nico Paz (Como) and the referee blows for offside.

21 Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus) fires a mid-range effort after receiving the ball. He aims for the bottom left, but the shot lacks the power to trouble Jean Butez.

20 Nico Paz (Como) overhits his chip pass into the box, failing to find a teammate.

20 Lucas Da Cunha (Como) to take the corner.

14 Lucas Da Cunha (Como) is booked for a late challenge, but he clearly disagrees with the referee's decision.

14 What a save from Guglielmo Vicario! Nico Paz (Como) rises high to meet a cross and glances a header from close range, but the keeper pulls off a brilliant stop.

13 Maximo Perrone (Como) escapes a card despite a reckless challenge.

8 Maurizio Mariani halts play for a tactical foul by Yan Couto (Como).

5 Alex Valle (Como) is booked for dissent. His vulgar language could have cost him more, but he escapes with just a yellow card.

5 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) loses his cool and takes out his opponent; the referee has no choice but to show a deserved red card!

4 Nico Paz (Como) attempts a dangerous chip into the box for a teammate, but a defender intercepts the ball.

4 Nico Paz (Como) plays a short corner.

3 Lucas Da Cunha (Como) sets himself and curls a shot from the edge of the box towards the bottom left, but Guglielmo Vicario makes a comfortable save. Como win a corner.

1 Zeki Celik (Juventus) commits a rough foul. Maurizio Mariani stops play and makes a call.

1 The first half is underway.

00:47 Juventus to kick off.

00:45 Maurizio Mariani has been appointed as the referee for this match.

00:45 The starting lineups are in. Check the match details for the full team news.