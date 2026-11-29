Como vs Juventus: live text commentary (Serie A)
Sport1 min read31
Serie A: Como vs Juventus. Kick-off: 30 November, 00:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Como starting lineup: 1. Butez J., 20. Baturina M., 99. Chalobah T., 27. Couto Y., 7. Da Cunha L., 9. Douvikas A., 6. Milla L., 10. Paz N., 5. Perrone M., 4. Ramon J., 3. Valle A.
Como head coach: Fabregas C.
Juventus starting lineup: 25. Vicario G., 3. Bremer (captain), 20. Cambiaso A., 2. Celik Z., 15. Kalulu P., 9. Kolo Muani R., 8. Koopmeiners T., 26. Lucumi J., 22. McKennie W., 29. Sarr P. M., 27. Woltemade N.
Juventus head coach: Spalletti L.
Live report1-0 LIVE
- 46The players are back out for the second half, which is about to get underway.
- 45+3The first half has just ended.
- 45+11-0Nico Paz (Como) scores a stunning free kick from the edge of the box, curling it perfectly inside the right post. A truly world-class strike.
- 45The fourth official indicates 2 minutes of added time.
- 45It looks like Zeki Celik (Juventus) has been sent off for that tackle. Maurizio Mariani won't tolerate that and blows for a foul. Como will take a free kick near the touchline.
- 44Lucas Da Cunha (Como) swings the corner into the box, but the defence is alert and clears the danger.
- 44Nico Paz (Como) tries to break away, but a defender clears the ball. It's out of play. Como will have a corner kick.
- 41Trevoh Chalobah (Como) goes for goal, but his shot is blocked by a defender and poses no threat.
- 39Nico Paz (Como) overhits his cross to the back post, failing to find a teammate.
- 36Alex Valle (Como) is unable to continue due to injury and is being replaced by Kaiki.
- 35Luis Milla (Como) is forced off through injury. Cesc Fabregas brings on Samuele Ricci.
- 34Nick Woltemade (Juventus) pounces on a loose ball in the box but fires just over the bar. What a chance!
- 33Yan Couto (Como) latches onto a through ball and fires a shot towards the bottom right corner, but Guglielmo Vicario makes a comfortable save.
- 29Luis Milla (Como) goes for the rebound with a long-range effort, but it's way off target and sails over the bar.
- 29Yan Couto (Como) tries to chip the ball into the box for a teammate, but a defender reacts brilliantly to make the interception.
- 23Nico Paz (Como) tries to chip the ball into the box, but a defender makes a timely interception.
- 23The flag is up against Nico Paz (Como) and the referee blows for offside.
- 21Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus) fires a mid-range effort after receiving the ball. He aims for the bottom left, but the shot lacks the power to trouble Jean Butez.
- 20Nico Paz (Como) overhits his chip pass into the box, failing to find a teammate.
- 20Lucas Da Cunha (Como) to take the corner.
- 14Lucas Da Cunha (Como) is booked for a late challenge, but he clearly disagrees with the referee's decision.
- 14What a save from Guglielmo Vicario! Nico Paz (Como) rises high to meet a cross and glances a header from close range, but the keeper pulls off a brilliant stop.
- 13Maximo Perrone (Como) escapes a card despite a reckless challenge.
- 8Maurizio Mariani halts play for a tactical foul by Yan Couto (Como).
- 5Alex Valle (Como) is booked for dissent. His vulgar language could have cost him more, but he escapes with just a yellow card.
- 5Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) loses his cool and takes out his opponent; the referee has no choice but to show a deserved red card!
- 4Nico Paz (Como) attempts a dangerous chip into the box for a teammate, but a defender intercepts the ball.
- 4Nico Paz (Como) plays a short corner.
- 3Lucas Da Cunha (Como) sets himself and curls a shot from the edge of the box towards the bottom left, but Guglielmo Vicario makes a comfortable save. Como win a corner.
- 1Zeki Celik (Juventus) commits a rough foul. Maurizio Mariani stops play and makes a call.
- 1The first half is underway.
- 00:47Juventus to kick off.
- 00:45Maurizio Mariani has been appointed as the referee for this match.
- 00:45The starting lineups are in. Check the match details for the full team news.
- 00:45Welcome to our live minute-by-minute coverage of today's match. Follow all the key action right here. Enjoy the game.
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