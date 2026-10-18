Udinese vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·34·Sport
Udinese vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Serie A: Udinese vs Lecce. Kick-off: 18 October, 15:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Udinese starting lineup: 40. Okoye M., 5. Alaba D., 30. Chakvetadze G., 9. Davis K., 77. Ebosse E., 32. Ekkelenkamp J., 11. Kamara H., 8. Karlstrom J., 28. Solet O., 23. Vojvoda M., 6. Zarraga O.

Udinese substitutes: 14. Abankwah J., 20. Arizala J., 13. Bertola N., 46. Gomez U., 91. Jovanovic L., 27. Kabasele C., 4. Lovric S., 38. Miller L., 41. Mrozek B., 93. Padelli D., 16. Palma M., 24. Piotrowski J., 45. Vinciati G., 59. Zanoli A.

Udinese head coach: Runjaic K.

Lecce starting lineup: 30. Falcone W. (captain), 29. Coulibaly L., 7. Fatah A., 25. Gallo A., 4. Gaspar K., 69. Geubbels W., 14. Maleh Y., 11. Ndri K., 79. Ngom O., 44. Tiago Gabriel, 17. Veiga D.

Lecce substitutes: 1. Bleve M., 32. Borbei A., 2. Dembele A., 22. Esteban P., 8. Fofana S., 16. Gandelman O., 28. Gorter O., 18. Jean G., 77. Kaba M., 99. Monteiro J., 3. Ndaba C., 50. Pierotti S., 31. Scott E., 5. Siebert J., 9. Stulic N.

Lecce head coach: Di Francesco E.

Live report0-1 LIVE
14
Hassane Kamara's (Udinese) cross into the box needed to be more precise to create a goal-scoring opportunity. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to Lecce.
11
Antonino Gallo (Lecce) took the ball towards the corner flag and delivered it into the penalty area.
110-1
Goal! Kialonda Gaspar (Lecce) met the corner cross and headed it precisely into the top left corner. He makes it 0-1.
10
Half-chance! Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Udinese) delivered the ball into the box, but Wladimiro Falcone showed great reflexes to defuse the attack.
8
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Udinese) receives an accurate pass and shoots from outside the box. Wladimiro Falcone makes a brilliant save to deny the ball from entering the bottom left corner.
7
Oumar Ngom (Lecce) commits a harsh foul on his opponent and brings him down. Udinese will take the free kick.
6
Danilo Veiga (Lecce) wins the ball from his opponent and angrily protests after Marco Guida blows for a foul.
5
The players are claiming a handball by Willem Geubbels (Lecce), and they might be right.
5
Konan N'Dri (Lecce) delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but the defenders cleared the ball.
1
Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!
15:32
Finally the players have taken the pitch! Lecce will get the game underway.
15:30
Today's match has been entrusted to referee Marco Guida.
15:30
In the match details, you can check out the team line-ups ahead of the kickoff.
15:30
Welcome, dear fans, to our live text broadcast! The starting line-ups will be announced shortly, so get comfortable and get ready to watch the game.
UdineseLecceSerie A
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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