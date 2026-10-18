Udinese vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Udinese vs Lecce. Kick-off: 18 October, 15:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Udinese starting lineup: 40. Okoye M., 5. Alaba D., 30. Chakvetadze G., 9. Davis K., 77. Ebosse E., 32. Ekkelenkamp J., 11. Kamara H., 8. Karlstrom J., 28. Solet O., 23. Vojvoda M., 6. Zarraga O.
Udinese substitutes: 14. Abankwah J., 20. Arizala J., 13. Bertola N., 46. Gomez U., 91. Jovanovic L., 27. Kabasele C., 4. Lovric S., 38. Miller L., 41. Mrozek B., 93. Padelli D., 16. Palma M., 24. Piotrowski J., 45. Vinciati G., 59. Zanoli A.
Udinese head coach: Runjaic K.
Lecce starting lineup: 30. Falcone W. (captain), 29. Coulibaly L., 7. Fatah A., 25. Gallo A., 4. Gaspar K., 69. Geubbels W., 14. Maleh Y., 11. Ndri K., 79. Ngom O., 44. Tiago Gabriel, 17. Veiga D.
Lecce substitutes: 1. Bleve M., 32. Borbei A., 2. Dembele A., 22. Esteban P., 8. Fofana S., 16. Gandelman O., 28. Gorter O., 18. Jean G., 77. Kaba M., 99. Monteiro J., 3. Ndaba C., 50. Pierotti S., 31. Scott E., 5. Siebert J., 9. Stulic N.
Lecce head coach: Di Francesco E.
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