Sold-out at 'Pakhtakor': Over 30,000 tickets sold for Uzbekistan vs. Russia match

2 min read9
Sold-out at 'Pakhtakor': Over 30,000 tickets sold for Uzbekistan vs. Russia match

A real frenzy is being observed in the ticket market ahead of the international friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia, which will take place on November 12 at the magnificent Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent. According to the Uzbekistan Football Association's press service, the arena, which can accommodate 35,000 spectators, is expected to be completely filled, with a total sell-out anticipated.

Over 30,000 tickets sold: The capital breathes big football

It is reported that more than 30,000 tickets have already found their owners, and only a few remain at the ticket offices. A representative of the UFA noted that interest in every match of the national team has always been high, but due to the status of this opponent and the intensity expected in Tashkent, fan activity has reached a record level.

The match will kick off on Thursday evening, November 12, at 20:00 local time. According to the Russian Football Union (RFU), at least 1,000 Russian fans will visit Pakhtakor Stadium to support the guests.

Indicator / Information

Match details and organizational status

Match date and time

November 12, 20:00 (Tashkent time)

Venue

Pakhtakor Central Stadium (capacity 35,000)

Number of tickets sold

Over 30,000 (full sell-out expected)

Number of Russian fans

Approximately 1,000 tourists and fans

FIFA ranking positions

Russia — 35th place, Uzbekistan — 59th place

Match status

International friendly match counting towards official FIFA points

"Fan interest is always high when our national team takes the field. The stands of 'Pakhtakor' will be packed for the match against the Russian national team as well — tickets are already on the verge of selling out."

Uzbekistan Football Association

Important points for the FIFA ranking

This encounter is not just a simple friendly match; its final result will be fully taken into account in the recalculation of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) ranking. Currently, the Russian national team occupies the 35th position in the world ranking, while the Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, is in 59th place.

A victory in the Tashkent clash will provide the "White Wolves" with the opportunity to climb higher in the rankings and strengthen their position in the leading pots of the Asian continent.

Will you be supporting our team from Pakhtakor Stadium on November 12, or will you be watching the game on TV? Leave your score predictions for the match in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport