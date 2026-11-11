A real frenzy is being observed in the ticket market ahead of the international friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia, which will take place on November 12 at the magnificent Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent. According to the Uzbekistan Football Association's press service, the arena, which can accommodate 35,000 spectators, is expected to be completely filled, with a total sell-out anticipated.

Over 30,000 tickets sold: The capital breathes big football

It is reported that more than 30,000 tickets have already found their owners, and only a few remain at the ticket offices. A representative of the UFA noted that interest in every match of the national team has always been high, but due to the status of this opponent and the intensity expected in Tashkent, fan activity has reached a record level.

The match will kick off on Thursday evening, November 12, at 20:00 local time. According to the Russian Football Union (RFU), at least 1,000 Russian fans will visit Pakhtakor Stadium to support the guests.

Indicator / Information Match details and organizational status Match date and time November 12, 20:00 (Tashkent time) Venue Pakhtakor Central Stadium (capacity 35,000) Number of tickets sold Over 30,000 (full sell-out expected) Number of Russian fans Approximately 1,000 tourists and fans FIFA ranking positions Russia — 35th place, Uzbekistan — 59th place Match status International friendly match counting towards official FIFA points

"Fan interest is always high when our national team takes the field. The stands of 'Pakhtakor' will be packed for the match against the Russian national team as well — tickets are already on the verge of selling out." — Uzbekistan Football Association

Important points for the FIFA ranking

This encounter is not just a simple friendly match; its final result will be fully taken into account in the recalculation of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) ranking. Currently, the Russian national team occupies the 35th position in the world ranking, while the Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, is in 59th place.

A victory in the Tashkent clash will provide the "White Wolves" with the opportunity to climb higher in the rankings and strengthen their position in the leading pots of the Asian continent.

Will you be supporting our team from Pakhtakor Stadium on November 12, or will you be watching the game on TV? Leave your score predictions for the match in the comments!