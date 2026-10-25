Lecce vs Juventus: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Lecce vs Juventus. Kick-off: 25 October, 22:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Lecce starting lineup: 30. Falcone W. (captain), 7. Fatah A., 25. Gallo A., 4. Gaspar K., 69. Geubbels W., 77. Kaba M., 14. Maleh Y., 11. Ndri K., 79. Ngom O., 44. Tiago Gabriel, 17. Veiga D.
Lecce substitutes: 1. Bleve M., 32. Borbei A., 2. Dembele A., 22. Esteban P., 8. Fofana S., 16. Gandelman O., 28. Gorter O., 18. Jean G., 99. Monteiro J., 3. Ndaba C., 31. Scott E., 5. Siebert J., 9. Stulic N.
Lecce head coach: Di Francesco E.
Juventus starting lineup: 25. Vicario G., 3. Bremer (captain), 20. Cambiaso A., 12. Douglas Luiz, 4. Gatti F., 15. Kalulu P., 9. Kolo Muani R., 8. Koopmeiners T., 26. Lucumi J., 22. McKennie W., 27. Woltemade N.
Juventus head coach: Spalletti L.
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