Lecce vs Juventus: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·26·Sport
Lecce vs Juventus: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Serie A: Lecce vs Juventus. Kick-off: 25 October, 22:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Lecce starting lineup: 30. Falcone W. (captain), 7. Fatah A., 25. Gallo A., 4. Gaspar K., 69. Geubbels W., 77. Kaba M., 14. Maleh Y., 11. Ndri K., 79. Ngom O., 44. Tiago Gabriel, 17. Veiga D.

Lecce substitutes: 1. Bleve M., 32. Borbei A., 2. Dembele A., 22. Esteban P., 8. Fofana S., 16. Gandelman O., 28. Gorter O., 18. Jean G., 99. Monteiro J., 3. Ndaba C., 31. Scott E., 5. Siebert J., 9. Stulic N.

Lecce head coach: Di Francesco E.

Juventus starting lineup: 25. Vicario G., 3. Bremer (captain), 20. Cambiaso A., 12. Douglas Luiz, 4. Gatti F., 15. Kalulu P., 9. Kolo Muani R., 8. Koopmeiners T., 26. Lucumi J., 22. McKennie W., 27. Woltemade N.

Juventus head coach: Spalletti L.

Live report0-2 LIVE
43
Thiago Gabriel (Lecce) unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box, but the ball goes just wide of the right post.
410-2
Douglas Luiz (Juventus) received the ball at the edge of the box following a brilliant pass from Federico Gatti. He carved out space for a shot and brilliantly curled it into the bottom left corner off the post! 0:2!
40
A crowd of players waits for the corner in the box, but Douglas Luiz (Juventus) plays it short.
39
Willem Geubbels (Lecce) is caught offside!
33
Youssef Maleh (Lecce) sent a long pass looking for a teammate, but his effort was in vain and they lost possession.
31
Possession stats: 36:64.
290-1
What a brilliant goal! Douglas Luiz passed to Weston McKennie (Juventus), who was left unmarked inside the box and slotted it past goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone into the bottom left corner at the first time of asking. 0:1.
29
Douglas Luiz (Juventus) is about to take a free kick near the center of the pitch.
26
Amar Dhed (Lecce) found space at the edge of the box, but his powerful shot went over the crossbar.
24
Amar D Dedic (Lecce) tries to push forward, but the opponent's defender clears the ball.
22
Fabio Maresca stopped play due to a tactical foul by Willem Geubbels (Lecce).
18
Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) was caught offside during his run.
16
Amar Dorgeles (Lecce) is down injured and the referee has stopped play for medical attention.
12
Weston McKennie (Juventus) went on a solo run, but an opponent blocked him, preventing a dangerous situation.
8
The cross by Antonino Gallo (Lecce) failed to reach any of his teammates.
4
Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus) tried to chip the ball over the defenders into the penalty area, but one of the defenders reached it in time to clear the danger.
1
The first half has started.
22:05
The players are on the pitch and Lecce gets the match underway.
22:00
Today's match will be officiated by Fabio Maresca.
22:00
The starting lineups have already been announced and you can check them out in the lineups section.
22:00
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our live text commentary! The starting lineups will be announced shortly, so get comfortable and get ready to follow the match.
LecceJuventusSerie A
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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