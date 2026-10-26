The controversy surrounding the goal by Cristiano Ronaldo during the Saudi Pro League 11th round match between Al-Nassr and Al-Faisaly (3:1) has finally been put to rest. Khalid Al-Shunaif, a former Saudi national team player and now a prominent sports journalist, announced that the issue has been officially resolved.

Although the goal scored during the match was initially recorded as an own goal by the opposing defender by Opta, one of the world's leading statistics centers, it was officially credited to the Portuguese star following local and international reviews.

The 49th-minute conflict: Video footage and Opta's interpretation

The controversial situation occurred at the beginning of the second half and sparked significant discussion:

Joao Felix's cross: In the 49th minute, Al-Nassr midfielder Joao Felix delivered the ball into the penalty area via a free kick;

Ronaldo's movement: Cristiano Ronaldo jumped up and attempted to head the ball toward the goal, and the ball ended up in the net;

Opta's own goal decision: In the video replays, it was difficult to determine with 100 percent certainty whether Ronaldo had touched the ball. For this reason, Opta analysts concluded that the touch by opposing defender Andrei Girotto was decisive and ruled it an own goal.

Intervention by the Saudi Football Federation: "The matter is fully resolved"

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Pro League leadership clarified the situation immediately:

Special report by the Referees Committee: The Saudi Football Federation's Referees Committee prepared an official report, carefully studied the controversial situation, and confirmed that the goal scorer was indeed Cristiano Ronaldo;

Communication with international platforms: The Saudi Pro League leadership held negotiations with international statistical agencies, particularly Opta and FIFA representatives, to fully solidify the decision;

Final verdict: Khalid Al-Shunaif stated on air: "The matter is fully resolved. The goal has been officially and legally credited to Cristiano Ronaldo."

Details of the controversial situation

Indicator Initial interpretation Final official decision Match and score Al-Nassr — Al-Faisaly (3:1) Saudi Pro League, 11th round Time of incident 49th minute Beginning of second half Opta version Andrei Girotto (own goal) Decision revised Federation and referee conclusion Case requiring investigation Cristiano Ronaldo goal Assister Joao Felix (free kick) Counted

With this official decision, Cristiano Ronaldo has added another important goal to his tally in the race for the league's top scorer.