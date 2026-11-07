“Basaksehir” makes a comeback in Izmir, secures important away win

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“Basaksehir” makes a comeback in Izmir, secures important away win

In the 11th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul club “Basaksehir” visited “Goztepe” and secured a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory.

In a match that drew the attention of Uzbek football fans, national team captain Eldor Shomurodov started for the Istanbul side, while another talented midfielder, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, remained on the bench for this game.

A quick response and Visca's decisive strike: How the match unfolded?

The match in Izmir was played at a high tempo and with intense competition from the very first minutes:

  • “Goztepe's” early goal: In the 18th minute, Juan scored for the hosts to open the scoring, forcing the Istanbul side to play catch-up — 1:0;

  • Zelke restores balance: “Basaksehir” responded to the opponent's strike very quickly. Just 4 minutes later, in the 22nd minute, experienced German striker Davie Selke leveled the score — 1:1;

  • The 83rd-minute winner: Team leader Edin Visca, who came off the bench in the second half, showcased his skill in the 83rd minute to score the goal that secured a valuable victory for the Istanbul side — 1:2.

Shomurodov plays 86 minutes, Fayzullayev on the bench

The participation of the Uzbekistan national team members in this match was as follows:

  • Shomurodov's reliable performance: Active in the attacking line, Eldor Shomurodov put significant pressure on the opponent's defense and, following a tactical decision by the coach, was substituted in the 86th minute, making way for defender Opoku;

  • Fayzullayev rested: Although the team's attacking midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev was included in the squad, he did not take the field in this match and remained on the bench.

League table: “Basaksehir” continues to climb

This important victory in Izmir significantly improved the Istanbul side's position in the championship:

  • Climbing to 7th place: Having secured 3 points in a difficult match, “Istanbul Basaksehir” brought their total points to 17, moving up to 7th place in the league table;

  • “Goztepe's” setback: The hosts, who lost their advantage at home, dropped to 10th place in the table with 15 points.

Eldor ShomurodovAbbosbek FayzullayevIstanbul BasaksehirTurkish Super Lig
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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