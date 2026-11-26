The prestigious Opta statistics and analysis center has recalculated the chances of teams winning the main trophy following the conclusion of the 5th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

"The Gunners" have the highest chance for a first title

According to the supercomputer's interpretation, London's "Arsenal" club remains the primary favorite to win the competition. Analysts estimate the probability of "the Gunners" lifting the Champions League trophy for the first time in their history at 18.6 percent.

The top three also include Munich's "Bayern" (16.29%) and Catalonia's "Barcelona" (12.58%). Paris's "PSG" club, which has held the title for the past two seasons, sits in 4th place with a 12.37 percent probability. It is a notable result that the Italian team "Como" has secured a spot in the top ten.

Top 10 teams with the highest probability of winning the Champions League (Opta interpretation):

Rank Team Probability of winning 1 "Arsenal" 18.6% 2 "Bayern" 16.29% 3 "Barcelona" 12.58% 4 "PSG" 12.37% 5 "Real" 10.69% 6 "Manchester City" 6.77% 7 "Liverpool" 6.31% 8 "Inter" 3.37% 9 "Borussia D" 2.33% 10 "Como" 2.23%

As a reminder, "PSG" has won the championship in Europe's most prestigious club tournament for the last two seasons.

Do you think the Opta supercomputer's prediction will prove correct and "Arsenal" will finally become a Champions League winner for the first time in its history?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting ranking with fellow football fans immediately!