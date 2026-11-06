Is Ronaldo leaving Al-Nassr? Saudi champions launch effort to keep the legend

·59·Sport
Is Ronaldo leaving Al-Nassr? Saudi champions launch effort to keep the legend

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the reigning Saudi Arabian champions Al-Nassr, is seriously considering ending his tenure at the club. According to the Al Nassr Zone publication, citing the 365Scores Arabic source, the 41-year-old forward has warned the club's management that he may part ways with the team once the current season concludes.

This statement from the legendary footballer, who recently ended his 23-year career with the national team, has caused significant concern and discussion among the Saudi football elite.

Al-Nassr's plan: Contract extension or a grand farewell

The Riyadh giants do not intend to let their leader, who has become a symbol of world sports, leave easily:

  • Attempts to persuade him to stay: Al-Nassr's management absolutely does not want to part ways with Ronaldo and is conducting active negotiations to convince the Portuguese star to extend his current agreement with the club;

  • Special farewell match: If the parties fail to reach an agreement on renewing the contract, club representatives are planning to organize a beautiful farewell ceremony and a special farewell match to show the highest respect for Ronaldo.

The era that began in 2023 and the Sporting option

The potential end of Cristiano Ronaldo's mission in Asia is sparking various speculations about his next destination:

  • A 4-year reign in Saudi Arabia: Since the beginning of 2023, the legendary forward has worthily defended the honor of Al-Nassr and has been the main factor in the global recognition of the Saudi Pro League;

  • Possibility of returning to Europe: Previous reports have repeatedly emphasized that Ronaldo could end his football career at his boyhood club — Sporting Lisbon.

If the 41-year-old forward makes a firm decision to leave Saudi Arabia, it will undoubtedly become one of the hottest transfer stories of the summer season, not only in the Middle East but in the global football market.

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrSaudi Pro LeagueSporting
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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