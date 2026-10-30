Ronaldo's sensational hat-trick: Al-Nassr wins in an 8-goal thriller

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Ronaldo's sensational hat-trick: Al-Nassr wins in an 8-goal thriller

The matches of the 12th round of the Saudi Pro League provided fans with a real goal-scoring show. In one of the central clashes of the round, Riyadh's Al-Nassr hosted Al-Kholood and secured a dramatic 5-3 comeback victory in a game that saw 8 goals scored.

The main protagonist of the match, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, scored 3 goals in just 15 minutes during the second half, taking another giant step toward an absolute record in football history.

Ronaldo's benefit and Felix's assist record

The battle between Al-Nassr and Al-Kholood was intense and uncompromising:

  • First-half tension: Although Domingues opened the scoring for the visitors in the 16th minute, Angelo (24) and Sadio Mane (38) put the Riyadh side ahead. However, just before the break, Essomba restored parity — 2:2;

  • 15-minute "storm": In the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo took the stage. The forward scored consecutive goals in the 66th, 72nd, and 81st minutes, completing a hat-trick and deciding the fate of the match;

  • Joao Felix's skill: Portuguese midfielder Joao Felix became one of the main architects of the victory, providing 4 effective assists to his teammates in this match;

  • 985th goal and the 1,000 milestone: After these three goals, the number of official goals in Ronaldo's career reached 985. There are now only 15 goals left to reach the incredible 1,000-goal mark in football history.

A major thrashing by Al-Qadsiah and a new leader in the Pro League

Another match of the round brought serious changes to the top of the tournament table:

  • 6-0 at Al-Riyadh's home ground: Playing away, Al-Qadsiah scored 6 unanswered goals against the hosts;

  • Reijnders' hat-trick: Reijnders (18, 56, 86) scored three goals for the winners, becoming the second hat-trick author of the day. Additionally, Salem (37), Mohammed (67), and Quinones (87) each added a goal to their names;

  • Tournament table situation: After this big win, Al-Qadsiah surpassed Al-Nassr on goal difference (both teams have 28 points) to become the leader of the Saudi Pro League.

The title race in the Saudi championship is becoming more intense than ever, and Ronaldo's journey toward his 1,000th career goal continues to remain at the center of world football's attention.

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrSaudi Pro LeagueAl-Qadsiah
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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