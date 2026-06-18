Mobile Internet Outages Sharply Increase Demand for SMS Notifications

·20·Technology
Mobile Internet Outages Sharply Increase Demand for SMS Notifications

Frequent mobile internet issues in Russian regions are forcing business representatives to return to traditional methods of communicating with customers. According to recent data, interest in SMS broadcasting services among entrepreneurs has significantly increased against the backdrop of internet outages. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

According to the "Kommersant" publication, major Russian telecom operators are noting a sharp increase in the flow of promotional messages. Specifically, MegaFon announced that the volume of promotional SMS in April of this year increased by 37 percent compared to the same period last year. At the same time, advertising budgets in this direction also grew by 20 percent.

Return from Digital Marketing to Traditional Methods

Experts believe that when the internet is unstable, reaching customers via messengers and social networks becomes more difficult. Therefore, representatives of sectors such as retail, financial services, and clothing stores consider SMS services the most reliable channel for informing their customers about promotions or news.

According to MTS AdTech data, the number of advertising campaigns in April increased by 35 percent, and the volume of sent messages increased by nearly 37 percent. The highest growth rates were observed in Moscow, the Central region, and the northwestern territories of the country. This coincides exactly with areas where there are many restrictions in the internet infrastructure.

Price Increases and Future Risks

However, the revival of SMS marketing is not proving cheap for entrepreneurs. Currently, the price of a single message has risen up to 37 rubles. The increase in inter-operator tariffs is forcing some companies to reduce their use of this service. By mid-2025, tariffs in some directions are expected to double in price.

In the Uzbekistan market, SMS notifications also maintain their prestige. Although Telegram and other messengers have become popular, SMS services remain the most secure and internet-independent method for banking operations and important confirmation codes. The situation in Russia shows that traditional communication tools remain an important backup option even in the era of digital technologies.

In conclusion, technical problems or artificial restrictions in mobile internet encourage businesses to be flexible. Despite being expensive, SMS broadcasting currently serves as the only way to establish guaranteed communication with the customer.

TechnologySMSInternetBusinessRussia
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