Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched

·1·Technology
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched

The US-based company Unigrid Battery has begun commercial shipments of its Na+Casa energy storage systems, designed for residential use and based on sodium-ion technology. These innovative units stand out for their durability and safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. The first units have already been installed in private homes in Europe, with a US market entry expected in 2026 following certification processes. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new system is primarily designed for homeowners using solar panels. Na+Casa allows for storing excess electricity generated during the day for use in the evening and at night, as well as serving as a backup source during power grid outages. This technology is a promising solution for regions like Uzbekistan, where sunny days are frequent but energy stability is crucial.

Technical capabilities and long-life guarantee

The core of the device is Unigrid's proprietary NCO sodium-ion technology. This residential battery has a capacity of 9.25 kWh. The manufacturer states that the system is designed to provide efficient service for approximately 25 years. This figure is nearly identical to the lifespan of modern solar panels, allowing users to avoid the need for battery replacement throughout the entire system's operating life.

Another key advantage of the Na+Casa system is its easy integration into existing infrastructure. According to ixbt.com, the battery is compatible with most hybrid inverters on the market. This allows for adding the new battery to previously installed solar power plants without any complex modifications.

Key differences from lithium-ion batteries

Unlike the currently widespread lithium-ion batteries, sodium-ion chemistry has several advantages:

  • Safety: Sodium-ion batteries are less prone to fire and explosion, making them safer for indoor storage.
  • Temperature resistance: The system operates stably over a wide temperature range from -40°C to +60°C.
  • Affordable raw materials: Sodium (salt) is a much more abundant and cheaper resource than lithium.
Unigrid was founded in 2021 as a startup at the University of California, San Diego. Currently, the company produces batteries with a capacity of 200 MWh per year. According to the plan, production volume will reach 2 GWh by 2027. In the future, the company aims to apply this technology not only to households but also to the electric vehicle industry.

ТехнологияАккумуляторUnigridҚуёш ЭнергиясиИнновация
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