Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design

·73·Technology
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design

Information about Apple's upcoming flagships continues to spread. Renowned insider Jon Prosser showcased the yet-to-be-released iPhone 18 Pro model in his new video. This information has caused a major stir in the tech world, as it reveals not only the smartphone's exterior but also its expected technical innovations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the publication ixbt.com, the main highlight of the new device will be its camera. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a variable aperture system for the first time. This technology allows users to control light flow at the hardware level, adjust depth of field more precisely, and achieve higher quality in night photography.

New color and hardware

In the video, the iPhone 18 Pro is shown in a new "cherry" color, which stands out from previous models with its saturated and sophisticated look. It is also stated that the device's body will consist of a slightly thicker aluminum frame. This, in turn, allows for better protection of internal components and the accommodation of larger capacity batteries.

Serious changes are also expected in terms of technical specifications. According to reports, the iPhone 18 Pro series will be equipped with the Apple A20 Pro chip, manufactured using a 2 nm process. This processor will not only increase performance but also take energy efficiency to a new level. The size of the Dynamic Island cutout is also expected to be significantly reduced.

Battery and release date

One of the aspects that will please users the most is the increase in battery capacity. The insider claims that the iPhone 18 Pro model will have a 4288 mAh battery, while its larger version, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, will feature a 5567 mAh battery. This could be one of the highest figures in the history of Apple smartphones.

According to rumors, the official presentation of the new flagships is scheduled for September 8 or 9 next year. It is worth noting that Apple is currently suing Jon Prosser for leaking the design of iOS 26 and other confidential information. However, the fact that the insider's previous predictions, including information about the iPhone SE 2020 and Google Pixel 7, were confirmed increases confidence in his new reports.

  • Revolutionary camera with variable aperture;
  • New "cherry" colored body;
  • 2 nm Apple A20 Pro processor;
  • Increased battery capacities;
  • Reduced Dynamic Island cutout.

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