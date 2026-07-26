Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free

·854·Technology
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free

GAC Toyota, a joint venture between the Japanese auto giant and China's GAC, has taken a revolutionary step in the electric vehicle industry. The company has announced an unprecedented, indefinite warranty program for the batteries in its new models. This initiative is expected to provide a final solution to battery lifespan and safety issues, which are the biggest concerns for EV owners. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Under the new program, owners of the Platinum 7 (also known as Toyota bZ7) and Platinum 3X (Toyota bZ3X) models will be fully protected from battery-related issues. According to ixbt.com, the manufacturer promises to cover all consequences related to the ignition of the traction battery and even replace battery cells for free even after the standard warranty period has expired.

Safety and Free Maintenance

GAC Toyota representatives note that this new policy is the first such initiative in the automotive industry. Unless the fire is caused by external factors (such as a fire spreading from another object), the company will cover all expenses regardless of the incident's circumstances. This warranty covers not only factory defects, but also fires resulting from battery damage in a traffic accident or damage to the underbody.

Most notably, the company has committed to replacing failed battery elements for free even after the car has been operated for more than 8 years. Typically, many manufacturers terminate warranty obligations after 8 years or 160,000 km, but Toyota is removing this limit.

Program Scope and Uncertainties

This program has been announced as indefinite and will apply not only to future buyers, but also to customers who have already purchased the aforementioned models. This step will help increase consumer confidence in the Toyota brand in the EV market and gain an advantage in competition with rivals like Tesla.

However, GAC Toyota has not yet disclosed all the details of the new program. In particular, it remains unknown what criteria will be used to recognize the case as warrantable, who will conduct the expertise, and what the procedure for determining the cause of the fire will be.

At a time when interest in Toyota electric vehicles is growing in the market as well, such warranty terms can significantly influence consumer choice. Although this program currently applies to products of the joint venture in China, it is likely to change global standards for EV maintenance.

ToyotaElectric VehiclesTechnologyWarrantyBattery
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