US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store

·49·Technology
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store

A customer at the US retail chain Costco had a stroke of unexpected luck: while doing routine grocery shopping, they managed to purchase a top-tier gaming PC for nearly half its retail price. This event sparked significant interest on social media and triggered discussions among tech enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to a Reddit user registered under the handle klcp20, they accidentally spotted a display unit belonging to the iBuyPower brand. The store management had put this device on sale with a massive discount to clear space for new models.

Price and technical specifications

While the initial market price of this computer was $1900, the lucky buyer managed to purchase it for just $1140. As reported by ixbt.com, this price is significantly lower than the value of the device's internal components. The computer's technical specifications allow for playing any modern game at the highest settings.

The device includes the following components:

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D;
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070;
  • RAM: 32 GB DDR5;
  • Storage: 2 TB SSD;
  • Cooling system: Liquid cooling system.
Additionally, the package included a gaming keyboard, mouse, and a licensed Windows 11 operating system. Such a configuration is considered one of the most ideal options for gamers and video editors today.

Unique aspects of the purchase

The buyer noted that they only plan to replace the power supply unit, as they are skeptical about the quality of standard power supplies in pre-built computers. Nevertheless, the total cost of the build exceeded all expectations.

In the Uzbekistan market, such high-configuration computers are valued at very high prices. Especially when purchasing next-generation GPUs like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 and Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPUs separately, their cost could exceed the total amount the buyer paid. Such discounts are usually found at large international retailers during seasonal updates.

This situation is being hailed as a "lucky find" in the tech world, as display units are often in near-new condition but must be sold quickly due to store policy.

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