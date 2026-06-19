SpaceX to Build Massive $1.8 Billion Starship Center in Florida

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is taking a giant leap in expanding its most powerful rocket system, the Starship project. The company plans to invest nearly $1.8 billion to develop infrastructure in the state of Florida. This project will not only strengthen the technological base but also create hundreds of new jobs in the region. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the main part of the large-scale project consists of new launch pads and a massive assembly complex called Gigabay. This complex will serve as a rocket assembly and maintenance center. It will become the most important production and launch chain for SpaceX on the US East Coast.

The Gigabay Complex and Production Rate

The Gigabay project is specifically designed to sharply increase the serial production of Starship rockets. This will allow the company to prepare rockets using a conveyor method, reduce launch costs, and maximize flight frequency. These updates are the next critical step in bringing the Starship system to full operational status.

The construction of the new infrastructure will also have a significant impact on the local economy. According to calculations, nearly 600 new jobs will be created in Florida during the project's implementation. This opens new opportunities for specialists in the high-tech sector and further strengthens SpaceX's position in the region.

Logistics and Future Plans

The establishment of the new center will also significantly simplify logistics. Assembling rockets directly near the launch site reduces transport costs and shortens mission preparation time. This is of decisive importance for implementing SpaceX's long-term strategy for flights to the Moon and Mars.

At the same time, SpaceX is actively protecting not only its ground infrastructure but also its interests in space. Previously, the company criticized the European Union's plans to redistribute satellite frequencies. According to company representatives, such restrictions could hinder the development of direct satellite communication for users.

Overall, this $1.8 billion investment in Florida demonstrates SpaceX's intention to maintain leadership in the space race. The success of the Starship project is expected to take the space exploration capabilities of not only the company but all of humanity to a new level.