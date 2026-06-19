Historic Achievement: Curaçao National Team Enters Guinness World Records

·58·Sport
Historic Achievement: Curaçao National Team Enters Guinness World Records

The 2026 World Cup is witnessing not only high scores and heated battles, but also events that are fundamentally rewriting football history. The Curaçao national team, one of the most unexpected and interesting debutants of the tournament, has officially entered the Guinness World Records . This was announced by the press service of the island nation's local football federation.

This small Caribbean state has set an absolutely unique and unprecedented record in the history of the World Cups.

Absolute Population Record: Iceland Dethroned

Curaçao's entry into the Guinness World Records was due to them being recognized as the country with the smallest population to have qualified for and participated in the World Cup.

  • Curaçao's population: In this island state in the heart of the Atlantic Ocean, only 156,115 people reside.

  • Significance of the record: This is the lowest figure among all nations that have ever participated in any World Cup. With this result, Curaçao significantly surpassed Iceland, which previously set the record in the 2018 World Cup with a population of approximately 330,000.

A tough start and important opportunities ahead

As a reminder, the debut match at the 2026 World Cup was very difficult for the Curaçao national team, often described as 'mini-Netherlands'. Germany, one of the tournament's main favorites, defeated them 7-1. Nevertheless, scoring a goal at the World Cup became a huge celebration for the representatives of the small island nation.

Now, the Guinness record-holders are preparing for their second match.

Next match announcement:

As part of the second round of the group stage, the Curaçao national team will face the tough Latin American side Ecuador . The match will start on the morning of June 21 Tashkent time.

Final conclusion from sports analysts:

The fact that a country like Curaçao, whose population is smaller than a single small district of Tashkent, has entered the ranks of the world's top 48 teams and is playing in the World Cup proves once again how global and full of miracles football is. Although they suffered a painful defeat against Germany, they have already written their names in golden letters in their country's history. We expect another fighting performance in the match against Ecuador!

Stay with us for the hottest reports, records, and exclusive news from the World Cup, followed from across the ocean!

CuraçaoIcelandGermanyEcuadorGuinness
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