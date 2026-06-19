Nico Williams wants lifetime contract with Athletic Club despite Barcelona interest

·30·Sport
Nico Williams wants lifetime contract with Athletic Club despite Barcelona interest

Nico Williams, the star forward for the Spanish national team and Athletic Club, has put an end to all rumors regarding his future. The player, who became a primary target for Barcelona during the last summer transfer window, stated that he wishes to stay with his beloved Athletic Club until the end of his career. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

Currently at the Spanish national team camp for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Williams reaffirmed his loyalty. Despite extending his contract with the club until 2035 last summer, he expressed his readiness to stay in Bilbao longer, and even spend his entire career with this team.

A symbol of loyalty and gratitude

In an interview with the El Larguero program on Cadena Ser, Nico Williams spoke openly about his love for the club. He emphasized that his main goal is to show gratitude to the fans who supported him during difficult times. The footballer said he feels very comfortable in Bilbao and would never leave the team if the management does not object.

"I feel very happy at Athletic Club. I want to return the love the fans have given me through my performance on the pitch. If I could, I would sign a lifetime contract right now. Anything can happen in football, but my personal wish is to stay here until the end of my career," the 22-year-old winger noted.

Injuries and recovery process

The current season has been quite difficult for Nico Williams. Suffering for a long time from osteitis pubis, the player was forced to miss important European competition matches. Additionally, due to muscle problems, he was unable to participate in La Liga matches against Espanyol, Celta Vigo, and Real Madrid.

According to Williams, such injuries are mentally draining. "Pubalgia is a very frustrating injury. One day you feel good, and the next day the pain returns. Now this problem is behind me, but I must remain cautious due to muscle fatigue," he says.

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente fully understands the player's situation and continues to show confidence in him. The coach is giving Williams sufficient minutes with the national team to regain his match rhythm. This is crucial for the player to return to his previous sporting form for both club and country.

Nico Williams' statement comes as an unexpected blow to Barcelona and other European giants. According to the traditions of the Basque club, the team consists mainly of local academy graduates, and Williams' decision once again proves how strong the club's internal environment is.

Nico WilliamsAthletic ClubBarcelonaTransferSpain
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