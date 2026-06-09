Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features

Although Samsung's One UI 8.5 operating system introduces many new capabilities, it turns out that some of them remain exclusive to the new Galaxy S26 series. This was revealed by comparative analyses conducted between four generations of flagships — Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to Ixbt.com report .

Specifically, the new shooting mode at 24 MP resolution is available only on the Galaxy S26 Ultra model. It will not appear on previous flagship models, even after a system update. There is no way to enable it via camera settings or the Camera Assistant app.

Additionally, the Horizontal Lock feature, which keeps the horizon stable during video recording, is also available only to Galaxy S26 Ultra users. According to SamMobile, the restrictions apply not only to camera capabilities but also to several innovations in other parts of the system.

As a result, while Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and even the relatively new Galaxy S25 Ultra owners receive the bulk of the One UI 8.5 interface, they cannot fully utilize the most advanced technologies offered by Samsung. The company is thus encouraging users to purchase new devices.