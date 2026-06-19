NASA and Relativity Space Sign Historic Agreement for Mars Exploration

·4·Technology
NASA and Relativity Space Sign Historic Agreement for Mars Exploration

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has signed a strategic agreement with the private company Relativity Space to implement the Aeolus mission aimed at studying the Martian atmosphere. This project is expected to be a significant turning point in the history of space exploration, as it could become the first scientific probe delivered to another planet by a private company. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

The primary goal of the Aeolus mission is to place a specialized spacecraft into orbit around the Red Planet. This device will be equipped with four modern scientific instruments and will collect daily data on dust storms, wind speeds, and temperature fluctuations on Mars. According to ixbt.com, these observations will serve to create a regular meteorological monitoring system on Mars.

The first private weather station for Mars

This project holds not only scientific but also practical significance. A precise understanding of the processes in the Martian atmosphere is critical for ensuring the safety of future landers and prospective manned expeditions. NASA is responsible for the scientific component and instrumentation, while Relativity Space has taken on the task of developing and launching the rocket and spacecraft.

The contract model is structured similarly to NASA's programs for cargo delivery to the International Space Station and commercial flights to the Moon. This approach allows the government agency to reduce mission costs and obtain scientific data faster by transferring part of the technological risks to a private partner.

A serious test for Relativity Space

The mission is planned for 2028, which is a very tight timeframe for Relativity Space. The company must simultaneously complete the spacecraft and prepare its new Terran R rocket. It is worth noting that the first flight of the company's Terran-1 rocket in 2023 ended in failure.

Currently, since former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has joined as a lead investor and current leader, focus has shifted toward the larger Terran R system. For NASA, this is also a certain risk, as Relativity Space has not yet fully proven itself in heavy space logistics. Previous experiences show that space startups often face financial difficulties or technical delays.

If Aeolus is launched on time, it will go down in history as the first private scientific project to reach Mars. This will be a major test not only for Relativity Space's technologies but also for the new space economy model where government agencies increasingly rely on the private sector.

NASAMarsRelativity SpaceTerran RSpace
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