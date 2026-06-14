Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update

The latest One UI 8.5 software update released by South Korea's Samsung has caused unexpected frustration for Galaxy S23 series smartphone owners. Instead of new features and system optimization, many users are complaining about technical defects appearing on their device screens. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information provided by well-known insider Abhishek Yadav, users who installed the update have noted the appearance of vertical green and pink lines on the display. This issue is not new for Samsung flagships, but the fact that it has become widespread following a software update is raising public concern.

Screen replacement costs and service

So far, this problem is not observed on all devices, but repairing smartphones with this defect can be quite expensive. According to reports, service centers are charging approximately 205 USD for screen replacements for devices with expired warranties.

According to the publication ixbt.com, some users noted that such lines appeared even before the installation of One UI 8.5. This suggests that the problem may not be solely in the software, but that the hardware components are unable to handle the new system load.

In addition, a group of users who installed the update reported that the smartphone's battery life has significantly decreased, meaning the battery drains faster. Such cases are usually caused by minor bugs in the new version of the system and are expected to be resolved with future patches.

Expert advice

Experts currently advise users of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models not to rush with the update. If your smartphone is currently working flawlessly, it is better to wait until the company provides an official response.

As a reminder, Abhishek Yadav has previously proven his reliability by providing accurate information about the Xiaomi Mi 10T series smartphones. Samsung has not yet issued an official statement regarding this situation, but the growing number of user complaints may force the company to launch a free repair program.