Russia Introducing Unified Universal QR Code System: Payments to Become Easier

·1·Technology
Russia Introducing Unified Universal QR Code System: Payments to Become Easier

A new regulation is being established in the Russian financial market to simplify the digital payment system and strengthen competition between banks. Starting September 1 of this year, a single universal QR code system for cashless settlements will be launched at all retail outlets and catering establishments in the country. The relevant federal law providing for this innovation has already been signed. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Currently, several QR codes belonging to different banks can be seen next to the cash registers of Russian stores and cafes. This creates inconvenience for customers, who have to manually search for the code that matches their bank app. The new system will optimize this process to the maximum.

Single Operator and Technical Convenience

The National Payment Card System (NSPK) has been designated as the operator of the new system. According to ixbt.com, customers will now only need to scan a single code at the counter. After that, the user will be able to choose the bank they wish to make the payment from on their smartphone screen. This will save time and prevent confusion.

State Duma representative Aleksandr Demin noted that the introduction of the universal QR code will not only create convenience for citizens but also take competition between banks in the acquiring market to a new level. This is expected to improve the quality of service.

Benefits for Entrepreneurs and the Market

The new regulation also provides a number of advantages for small and medium-sized business representatives. Entrepreneurs will no longer be tied to a single payment provider, allowing for reduced financial costs and making the system more flexible. Additionally, the need to integrate various banking systems separately will be eliminated.

QR code payments have also been becoming popular in the Uzbek financial market in recent years. This experience in Russia could serve as an important example for improving digital payment infrastructure on a regional scale. Ultimately, the unification of payment systems will facilitate not only the internal market but also cross-border settlements.

RussiaQR CodeTechnologyBankingPayment System
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