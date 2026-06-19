Elon Musk Denies Reports of Mass Layoffs at xAI and Cursor

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has dismissed rumors of staff reductions at his AI startup xAI and the programming tools developer Cursor. The entrepreneur officially stated that no layoffs have occurred at either company and that specialists remain in their positions. This statement serves to ease concerns in the tech world regarding personnel turnover in the field of AI. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The situation was triggered by a report from The Information, which claimed that Cursor employees were meeting with xAI representatives amid expected personnel changes and cuts. However, Elon Musk called this information baseless. According to him, cooperation and internal processes between the companies continue stably.

Strategic deals and expected changes

According to ixbt.com, this denial followed reports that SpaceX had reached an agreement to acquire the Cursor startup. The total value of this deal is expected to be 60 billion dollars. The agreement is planned to be fully completed in the third quarter of this year. This move signifies Musk's intention to expand the use of AI capabilities in space technologies.

Additionally, there have been rumors in the tech market about a possible merger of Musk's other major projects — Tesla and SpaceX. If these two giants merge, the new company's capitalization could exceed 4 trillion dollars. Experts note that there are currently no legal mechanisms preventing such a large merger.

Cursor is famous for developing advanced AI-based tools for developers. Its integration with xAI could provide a significant advantage in Musk's fight against competitors like OpenAI and Google. Therefore, the staffing issue is of decisive importance for the success of these projects.

This news is also noteworthy for technology enthusiasts and developers in Uzbekistan, as platforms like Cursor are becoming increasingly popular among local developers. Every step Musk takes in the field of AI impacts the global programming ecosystem. For now, the xAI and Cursor teams are expected to continue their activities in full composition.