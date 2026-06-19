Ugreen Launches New Magnetic Charger for iPhone and Android Devices

Ugreen, considered one of the world's leading accessory brands, has officially introduced its new 25W magnetic wireless charger. This gadget is notable for being designed not only for modern iPhone smartphones but also for popular Android brands and wireless earbuds. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new device stands out with its compact design: the body is only 10.3 mm thick and weighs approximately 83 grams. Despite its compactness, it promises high performance. According to the manufacturer, this accessory is capable of charging the yet-to-be-released iPhone 17 Pro Max up to 50 percent within 30 minutes.

Technical Specifications and Safety System

The main advantage of the device is its powerful magnetic system. N48H magnets are used in the construction, providing a pull force of up to 8N. This ensures that the smartphone stays firmly on the charger and the power transmission process is not interrupted. Additionally, a special charging animation in the iOS system is supported for Apple users.

To prevent overheating, Ugreen engineers have implemented the Thermal Guard system. This system effectively dissipates heat using a multi-layer structure made of aluminum alloy and special magnetic elements. To ensure safety, the device automatically switches to a low-power mode when the smartphone's charge reaches 80 percent, which helps extend the battery life.

Compatibility and Price

This charger is compatible with a wide range of devices, including:

all new models starting from the iPhone 12 series;

Apple AirPods wireless earbuds;

earbuds from Xiaomi and Samsung that support magnetic charging.

The package also includes a 1.5-meter enhanced durability nylon braided cable. This allows the user to freely use the smartphone during charging. According to ixbt.com, the price of the new product on the Chinese market is set at approximately 139 yuan or around 20 US dollars.

Given the widespread popularity of the Ugreen brand in the Uzbekistan market, this affordable and high-quality accessory is expected to appear on local store shelves soon. This will be an ideal choice for users looking for a cheaper and high-quality alternative to original Apple accessories.