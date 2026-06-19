Luis de la Fuente responds to criticism of Rodri: He is the best player in the world

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has defended Rodri, who came under fire following the 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Manchester City midfielder was accused of slowing down the team's play, but the coach stated he completely disagrees with these views. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, following Spain's unexpected draw, pundits and fans suggested that Rodri held onto the ball too long in the center and reduced the intensity of the attacks. De la Fuente considers such claims baseless and even offensive.

"Even at 50% capacity, he is the best"

In an interview with El Partidazo de Cope, the coach emphasized that he has no doubts about his pupil's skill. In his view, Rodri is currently unrivaled in his position in world football and remains the key link in the team's system.

"My God, how can such things be said? Regardless of what someone says, I consider it an insult to express such opinions about the best player in the world. Rodrigo is the strongest player in the world, and even when he is at 50% match fitness, he is far superior to many other midfielders," said Luis de la Fuente.

According to the coach, Rodri performs a huge amount of work on the pitch, not only physically but also intellectually. His vision of the game, ability to maintain balance, and correct assessment of situations serve as a "guiding star" for the Spanish national team.

Unfair approach toward Spanish players

The strategist also expressed dissatisfaction that Spanish players are often criticized more harshly and ruthlessly than foreign stars. He believes that if Rodri were a representative of another country, his every move would not be scrutinized under such a microscope.

"Would they dare say such things about other world stars? I think not. But when it comes to our players, people do not spare the criticism they wouldn't use for others," the coach added.

A key figure at Manchester City, Rodri has won numerous trophies at both club and international levels in recent years. His style of play is largely based on control, which is an integral part of the Spanish football philosophy. It is emphasized that the failure in the match against Cape Verde is linked to the overall state of the entire team, and it is unfair to blame a single player.