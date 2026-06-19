Courier Jailed for Making Millions Taking Exams for Students

·36·World
Courier Jailed for Making Millions Taking Exams for Students

An Amazon courier in the UK has been sentenced to three years in prison after earning nearly $3.1 million (£2.4 million) by taking exams and completing coursework on behalf of students, BBC reports.

According to reports, 43-year-old Shahid Adnan, who holds a PhD in philosophy, worked as a courier while providing various paid services to students.

Specifically, he completed tests and wrote course papers for students, charging up to $18,000 for some assignments.

The criminal scheme was accidentally uncovered in 2023 when a female student handed in a flash drive containing her coursework to a teacher. During a standard check, the teacher discovered login credentials for the university system on the device.

This allowed Shahid Adnan to access the system in the students' names and complete their academic work.

During the investigation, police seized a large amount of cash from his home. It was also revealed that over $3.1 million was held in his bank accounts.

Preliminary data suggests the courier may have completed academic work for at least 124 students studying at universities across various countries.

Further investigations into the case are currently ongoing.

AmazonUKShahid AdnanBBC
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