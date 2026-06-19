Thomas Müller advises Bayern Munich to sign Bundesliga's new star

German football legend Thomas Müller has recommended that the management of FC Bayern Munich keep a close eye on Switzerland's young talent Johan Manzambi. The 20-year-old midfielder, currently shining at the World Cup, is attracting the attention of many top clubs with his brilliant performances. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Manzambi, who has proven himself in the Bundesliga with SC Freiburg, became a true hero in the Swiss national team's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. In the match held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the player came off the bench to score a brace, securing a 4-1 victory for his team and being named the man of the match.

While working as an expert on MagentaTV, Müller spoke highly of the young talent's potential. "I think he is the kind of player — let's put this in the headlines — that FC Bayern must definitely track," noted the Munich club legend.

The new star's success in the Bundesliga

Manzambi's success is no accident. In the completed season, he appeared in 47 matches for Freiburg across all competitions, contributing directly to 16 goals (goals + assists). This indicator demonstrates not only his attacking ability but also his consistency.

According to Goal.com, the player's contract with his current club is valid until 2030. Therefore, if Bayern or any other team wishes to buy him, they will have to pay a significant transfer fee. For now, the player is responding cautiously to questions about his future.

"I am still a member of Freiburg and my full focus is on the World Cup. I don't know yet what will happen next season," Manzambi said in response to Müller's suggestion. The young star reacted with a laugh to the talk about a potential move to the Munich club.

The Swiss national team currently has four points after two group matches and has a good chance of reaching the play-off stage. The issue of first place in the group will be decided in the final round match against Canada. If Manzambi performs well in this game as well, his transfer price will undoubtedly rise further.