Husanov in Top 5 Most Expensive Center-Backs of World Cup 2026

·3·Sport
Husanov in Top 5 Most Expensive Center-Backs of World Cup 2026

An unprecedented event in the history of Uzbek football is unfolding. The prestigious TransferRoom platform has released a ranking of the most expensive center-backs participating in the 2026 World Cup, based on their calculations. Pleasingly, the representative of our national team and Manchester City, Abduqodir Husanov has secured a place in the top five, leaving some of the world's elite stars behind!

Despite being only 22 years old, Husanov, who is performing reliably for the English giant, currently has a market value of a staggering 62.2 million euros .

Top 10 most expensive center-backs of WC 2026:

Notably, the top ten includes three Manchester City representatives (Guehi, Husanov, Dias), demonstrating how valuable and high-quality the club's defensive line is.

Rank

Player

National Team

Club

Transfer Value

1

Pau Cubarsí (19 years old)

Spain

Barcelona

€118m

2

William Saliba

France

Arsenal

€90.5m

3

Marc Guehi

England

Manchester City

€84.6m

4

Villan Pacho

Ecuador

PSG

€69.5m

5

Abduqodir Husanov (22 years old)

Uzbekistan

Manchester City

€62.2m

6

Luka Vušković

Croatia

Tottenham

€59.8m

7

Ruben Dias

Portugal

Manchester City

€57.7m

8

Gabriel Magalhães

Brazil

Arsenal

€56.8m

9

Dayot Upamecano

France

Bayern Munich

€56.1m

10

Eric García

Spain

Barcelona

€55m

The national team's historic journey at the World Cup

As a reminder, the Uzbekistan national team has qualified for the final stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history.

Our representatives faced a strong Colombia national team in their debut match in Group K, losing 1:3 in a fierce battle. However, two more crucial matches remain to keep the chance of advancing from the group. Our compatriots will face Portugal and Democratic Republic of the Congo national teams, with Portugal led by Ruben Dias, who ranks 7th in this rating.

Such high recognition of Abduqodir Husanov will undoubtedly provide additional strength and great confidence not only to the player himself but to our entire national team in the World Cup matches!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Transfer Rumors: Nico Gonzalez on Premier League Clubs' RadarsTransfer Rumors: Nico Gonzalez on Premier League Clubs' RadarsToday, 15:02Luis de la Fuente responds to criticism of Rodri: He is the best player in the worldLuis de la Fuente responds to criticism of Rodri: He is the best player in the worldToday, 14:34Nico Williams wants lifetime contract with Athletic Club despite Barcelona interestNico Williams wants lifetime contract with Athletic Club despite Barcelona interestToday, 14:34Historic Achievement: Curaçao National Team Enters Guinness World RecordsHistoric Achievement: Curaçao National Team Enters Guinness World RecordsToday, 14:17Premier League 2026-27 Season Schedule AnnouncedPremier League 2026-27 Season Schedule AnnouncedToday, 14:14Ansu Fati's Unexpected Move: Former Barcelona Star Launches Music CareerAnsu Fati's Unexpected Move: Former Barcelona Star Launches Music CareerToday, 13:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?