Husanov in Top 5 Most Expensive Center-Backs of World Cup 2026
An unprecedented event in the history of Uzbek football is unfolding. The prestigious TransferRoom platform has released a ranking of the most expensive center-backs participating in the 2026 World Cup, based on their calculations. Pleasingly, the representative of our national team and Manchester City, Abduqodir Husanov has secured a place in the top five, leaving some of the world's elite stars behind!
Despite being only 22 years old, Husanov, who is performing reliably for the English giant, currently has a market value of a staggering 62.2 million euros .
Top 10 most expensive center-backs of WC 2026:
Notably, the top ten includes three Manchester City representatives (Guehi, Husanov, Dias), demonstrating how valuable and high-quality the club's defensive line is.
Rank
Player
National Team
Club
Transfer Value
1
Pau Cubarsí (19 years old)
Spain
Barcelona
€118m
2
William Saliba
France
Arsenal
€90.5m
3
Marc Guehi
England
Manchester City
€84.6m
4
Villan Pacho
Ecuador
PSG
€69.5m
5
Abduqodir Husanov (22 years old)
Uzbekistan
Manchester City
€62.2m
6
Luka Vušković
Croatia
Tottenham
€59.8m
7
Ruben Dias
Portugal
Manchester City
€57.7m
8
Gabriel Magalhães
Brazil
Arsenal
€56.8m
9
Dayot Upamecano
France
Bayern Munich
€56.1m
10
Eric García
Spain
Barcelona
€55m
The national team's historic journey at the World Cup
As a reminder, the Uzbekistan national team has qualified for the final stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history.
Our representatives faced a strong Colombia national team in their debut match in Group K, losing 1:3 in a fierce battle. However, two more crucial matches remain to keep the chance of advancing from the group. Our compatriots will face Portugal and Democratic Republic of the Congo national teams, with Portugal led by Ruben Dias, who ranks 7th in this rating.
Such high recognition of Abduqodir Husanov will undoubtedly provide additional strength and great confidence not only to the player himself but to our entire national team in the World Cup matches!
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