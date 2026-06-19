An unprecedented event in the history of Uzbek football is unfolding. The prestigious TransferRoom platform has released a ranking of the most expensive center-backs participating in the 2026 World Cup, based on their calculations. Pleasingly, the representative of our national team and Manchester City, Abduqodir Husanov has secured a place in the top five, leaving some of the world's elite stars behind!

Despite being only 22 years old, Husanov, who is performing reliably for the English giant, currently has a market value of a staggering 62.2 million euros .

Top 10 most expensive center-backs of WC 2026:

Notably, the top ten includes three Manchester City representatives (Guehi, Husanov, Dias), demonstrating how valuable and high-quality the club's defensive line is.

Rank Player National Team Club Transfer Value 1 Pau Cubarsí (19 years old) Spain Barcelona €118m 2 William Saliba France Arsenal €90.5m 3 Marc Guehi England Manchester City €84.6m 4 Villan Pacho Ecuador PSG €69.5m 5 Abduqodir Husanov (22 years old) Uzbekistan Manchester City €62.2m 6 Luka Vušković Croatia Tottenham €59.8m 7 Ruben Dias Portugal Manchester City €57.7m 8 Gabriel Magalhães Brazil Arsenal €56.8m 9 Dayot Upamecano France Bayern Munich €56.1m 10 Eric García Spain Barcelona €55m

The national team's historic journey at the World Cup

As a reminder, the Uzbekistan national team has qualified for the final stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history.

Our representatives faced a strong Colombia national team in their debut match in Group K, losing 1:3 in a fierce battle. However, two more crucial matches remain to keep the chance of advancing from the group. Our compatriots will face Portugal and Democratic Republic of the Congo national teams, with Portugal led by Ruben Dias, who ranks 7th in this rating.

Such high recognition of Abduqodir Husanov will undoubtedly provide additional strength and great confidence not only to the player himself but to our entire national team in the World Cup matches!