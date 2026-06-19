Creation of IMEI Database in Russia: Must Citizens Register Their Phones?

The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation (Minsifri) has clarified new legal norms regarding the creation of a unified database of IMEI codes for mobile devices. This initiative, adopted as part of the second package of measures to combat cybercrime, had caused various misunderstandings and misinterpretations on social networks. In particular, reports spread that citizens would be required to "register" their smartphones. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

According to the Ministry's official statement, rumors that ordinary users will be required to register devices on a mass scale are untrue. According to ixbt.com, the process of forming the IMEI database is intended to be carried out automatically without the direct participation of citizens. This will not create additional bureaucratic barriers for users.

Where will the data come from?

Telecom operators and the Federal Customs Service are designated as the primary sources for filling the IMEI code database. That is, when a device is first activated on the network, operators transmit the data to the database, or it is recorded by customs authorities when the smartphone is officially imported into the country. Currently, the operational mechanisms and specific parameters of this system are being developed through special bylaws.

There is only one case where the user may personally register the device: if the smartphone was purchased abroad for personal use. Even in this situation, it is stated that this is not an obligation, but a voluntary process carried out via the "Gosuslugi" portal at the user's discretion.

Purpose of the Unified Database

Minsifri specialists explain that this measure pursues several strategic goals. First, it helps restrict the sale of smartphones and tablets imported illegally (contraband). Second, it prevents the use of communication devices by criminals who change identifiers (IMEI cloning).

It was also emphasized that this system will play an important role in security issues. In particular, accurate data on active devices in the network will be used to improve protection systems against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Similar technological control measures were introduced in Uzbekistan several years ago and have become an important tool in regulating the mobile device market.

In conclusion, the new regulations in Russia will not cause difficulties in daily life for smartphone owners. On the contrary, this measure is a systemic step aimed at combating cybercrime and clearing the market of "grey" products.