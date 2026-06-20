Microsoft Announces Windows 11 26H2 Requirements: Unexpected Changes and Deadlines

Microsoft has revealed official information about the next major update for the Windows 11 operating system, version 26H2, scheduled for autumn 2026. This change in the company's strategy is intended to significantly simplify the system update process for users. According to ixbt.com, the new version will be presented in a compact format that does not require a complete system reinstallation. Ixbt.com reports that.

The Windows 11 26H2 update will technically be a small activation package of only 200 KB. This means that Microsoft is moving away from large annual updates and focusing more on ensuring system stability. This package simply changes the version number of the operating system, the installation process takes a few minutes, and requires only one reboot.

System Requirements and Support Period

The main issue of interest to many users — the technical hardware requirements — remains unchanged. There is no need to purchase new hardware to install Windows 11 26H2. The system will continue to operate based on previous requirements:

At least 4 GB of RAM;

64 GB of storage (SSD or HDD);

A 64-bit processor with a clock speed of 1 GHz.

Microsoft plans to release the update in October 2026. Support periods are also clearly defined: Home and Pro editions for regular users will receive security updates for 24 months (until October 2028). For corporate and educational users (Enterprise, Education), this period will be 36 months, lasting until autumn 2029.

Additionally, the company is preparing a separate 26H1 update for next-generation chips such as NVIDIA N1 and Snapdragon X2. However, no exclusive features are planned for this version either. This indicates Microsoft's ambition to provide a unified and stable user experience for all types of devices.

The absence of large annual updates does not mean that Windows development has stopped. On the contrary, Microsoft will now introduce new features gradually through monthly cumulative updates rather than once a year. This approach allows users to enjoy new capabilities faster and resolve system bugs more quickly.