Via Marokand Band Member Surprises Everyone by Holding Microphone Upside Down on Stage

Rashid, a member of the “Via Marokand” band, shared a video on his social media page that amused his fans. It features a funny incident that occurred during one of the shows he participated in.

The video shows Rashid holding the microphone upside down while the band members were performing a song. His stage partner, Aziza, noticed the situation and tried to signal it to the singer.

Rashid also left a humorous comment on the video. “I guess I’m the second person in the world to hold a microphone upside down,” the artist wrote.

The clip was warmly received by fans. In the comments, many found the situation funny and wished the band members luck and new creative successes.

The video quickly went viral on social media, lifting users' spirits.