Gas Theft Worth 5.3 Billion Sum Detected in Chust

·25·Uzbekistan
Gas Theft Worth 5.3 Billion Sum Detected in Chust

Cases of illegal use of natural gas were detected in the Chust district, reported the Telegram channel of the "Hududgaz Poytaxt" gas supply branch.

Control measures to detect cases of illegal use of natural gas in the regions of the republic are continuing based on the instructions of the management of JSC "Hududgazta'minot".

Several violations were exposed during inspections in the Chust district with the participation of the "Hududgaz Namangan" gas supply branch, district gas supply employees, "Uzenergoinspeksiya", and law enforcement agencies.

In the "Kamarsada" neighborhood of the district, a case of unauthorized connection to the natural gas network without project and technical documents was detected at a public catering facility belonging to citizen R.Q.

During the inspection, it was revealed that the facility had been using gas through an outdated meter. As a result, the volume of natural gas worth 1 billion 990 million sum was recalculated.

Additionally, a similar violation was recorded at another public catering facility in the district.

It was detected that natural gas was used at a facility belonging to citizen B.A. without a contract with the supply company. It was reported that this case caused damage amounting to 3 billion 390 million sum.

All documents collected regarding the detected cases will be submitted to law enforcement agencies.

ChustHududgaz PoytaxtHududgazta'minotHududgaz NamanganUzenergoinspeksiya
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