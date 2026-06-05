A long-awaited, highly pleasing, and historic event for local fans has occurred in Uzbek football, particularly in the life of Namangan's Navbahor club. The representatives of the Land of Falcons have launched a comprehensive international cooperation project with the famous Dutch club Ajax, renowned worldwide for discovering talents and creating a powerful academy system.

Under this strategic agreement formalized between the two parties, the Amsterdam giants will closely assist in developing the Navbahor Football Academy according to modern demands, aligning and coordinating its activities with international standards. Most importantly, the training process for young footballers in Namangan will be conducted based on the football philosophy and proven special methodology of the world-famous Ajax school.

Ultimate Goal: Building the Strongest Academy in the Country

This major project and partnership agreement serves as the foundation for Navbahor team's noble goals to create one of the most modern, strong, and productive football academies not only in the Fergana Valley but throughout Uzbekistan.

Commenting on this historic agreement, Club Vice-President Akram Dedabayev evaluated this step as a huge achievement marking the beginning of a new era not only for Namangan but for Central Asian football as a whole:

"Signing such an agreement with Ajax, a legend of world football, is a great pride and honor for our club and our millions of fans. The famous methodology of the Amsterdam club, which has been yielding results for decades, and their high attention to taking sports in Uzbekistan to a new level open the door to unique opportunities for us."

Global Network: Namangan Club on the World Map

Ajax Football Director Marijn Beuker also commented on the project, emphasizing that cooperation with the Uzbek club is an important and strategic step in further expanding the influence and prestige of the Amsterdam representatives in the international arena.

Notably, within the framework of this cooperation, Ajax has officially added a representative from Uzbekistan to its prestigious network of international clubs. The table below shows which countries' strong systems Navbahor team has joined in a single global network:

Key Countries in the Network Main Direction of Cooperation Spain, Italy, Austria, Greece Integrating European Experience Japan, UAE, Uzbekistan (Navbahor) Scouting Talents in the Asian Continent Mexico Exchanging Experience with Transoceanic Football

Context: While Pakhtakor and Nasaf academies are leading in our country, Navbahor's entry into cooperation with Ajax is a real celebration for Namangan fans. If the spirit of the Cruyff school comes to Namangan, new stars for our national teams will undoubtedly emerge from this oasis in the coming years.

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