Russia's MS-21 Aircraft, Replacing Boeing and Airbus, to Launch in 2027

·108·Technology
Russia's MS-21 Aircraft, Replacing Boeing and Airbus, to Launch in 2027

The initial delivery date for the MS-21 aircraft, developed as an alternative to airliners like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, has been announced. According to Sergey Chemezov, head of Rostec, 4-5 aircraft of this model are expected to be commissioned in 2027. Ixbt.com reports .

Certification flights for the MS-21 program are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. After that, the process of serial production of the airliner will begin. Currently, the first serial SJ-100 and MS-21 prototypes have been prepared and are awaiting relevant testing.

The MS-21-310 is a new generation medium-haul passenger aircraft from Russia, developed by the Yakovlev Design Bureau. The airliner can carry up to 211 passengers. A distinctive feature of the aircraft is the high share of composite materials in its structure (approximately 40%) and its equipment with modern PD-14 engines.

Currently, active work is underway to fully localize the project and replace imports. The aircraft is equipped with more than 70 components and systems manufactured in Russia. By 2026, the goal is to create a version completely independent of foreign technologies.

AviationMS-21RussiaTechnologyRostec
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Abror Shuhratov
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Russia's MS-21 Aircraft, Replacing Boeing and Airbus, to Launch in 2027 – Zamin.uz, 05.06.2026