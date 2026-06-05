A 60-Hectare Chemical Cluster to Be Established in Tashkent

In Tashkent's Mirzo Ulugbek district, a scientific-production and education cluster for the chemical industry will be built.

The project, covering 60 hectares, will integrate advanced science, specialized education, and production in a single area.

An Innovation Center for Chemical Technologies will be opened in cooperation with South Korea.

At the new center, the state will cover 50 percent of the costs for scientific-experimental and pilot work.

By the end of 2025, the Tashkent Institute of Chemical Technology and the branch of the Mendeleev Russian University of Chemical Technology will be relocated to the cluster area.

The establishment of the cluster aims to accelerate the introduction of innovations in the chemical sector and train internationally competitive personnel.